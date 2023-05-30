[SBS Star] Stray Kids Make History: Their Latest Album Has Sold over 4.9 Million Copies

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group Stray Kids broke another boy group SEVENTEEN's previous incredible record just in a month.On May 30, Stray Kids' management agency JYP Entertainment shared amazing news about the group's upcoming album '5-STAR'.According to JYP Entertainment, the pre-order sales of '5-STAR' has reached 4.93 million copies today.Last month, the sales of SEVENTEEN's new album 'FML' surpassed 3.9 million copies on the first day of release alone.During their first week of release, they sold over 4.5 million copies in total, surpassing all K-pop sales records until that time.Until then, another boy group BTS' studio album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' was at the top of the chart―4 million copies sold in the first release week.This makes Stray Kids the third K-pop group to sell more than four million copies in the first week of release, beside SEVENTEEN and BTS.After their debut in March 2018, Stray Kids have slowly worked their way up to where they are now.Only three years after debut, they sold over 1.67 million copies of their second studio album 'NOEASY', making them a million-selling act.They are selling considerably more and more albums with each release.'5-STAR' is Stray Kids' third studio album which is scheduled to be released on June 2.The album has a total of 12 songs, including the title track 'S-Class'.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)