[SBS Star] Stray Kids Make History: Their Latest Album Has Sold over 4.9 Million Copies

On May 30, Stray Kids' management agency JYP Entertainment shared amazing news about the group's upcoming album '5-STAR'.
According to JYP Entertainment, the pre-order sales of '5-STAR' has reached 4.93 million copies today.
During their first week of release, they sold over 4.5 million copies in total, surpassing all K-pop sales records until that time.
Until then, another boy group BTS' studio album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' was at the top of the chart―4 million copies sold in the first release week.
This makes Stray Kids the third K-pop group to sell more than four million copies in the first week of release, beside SEVENTEEN and BTS.
Only three years after debut, they sold over 1.67 million copies of their second studio album 'NOEASY', making them a million-selling act.
They are selling considerably more and more albums with each release.
The album has a total of 12 songs, including the title track 'S-Class'.
(Credit= JYP Entertainment)
(SBS Star)