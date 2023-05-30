[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Luxury Multi-Billion Won Penthouse Unveils

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's luxury penthouse was unveiled.On May 29 episode of tvN's television show 'Free Doctor', celebrity couples' homes were shown.One of them that they showed was Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's penthouse in Achiwul Village, Guri-si, Gyeonggi-do, located about 30 minutes away from Seoul.It was back in January 2021 when Hyun Bin purchased a penthouse unit of one luxury single apartment building all in cash.Achiwul Village is known to be a town where many celebrities and artists live, including Hyun Bin-Son Ye-jin couple, actress Han So-hee, producer J.Y. Park and more.The village is surrounded by Han River and Acha Mountain, and the living rooms from this apartment has the beautiful view of both.You are welcomed by a shared garden as you enter this apartment, then you will be guided to a high-class lobby, lounge and cafeteria on the first floor.This particular penthouse unit that Hyun Bin bought is a 4-bedroom unit with the total area being as big as 330㎡ (3552ft²).It is said the unit is fully-furnished with premium Korean, American and German electronic and furniture brands.It also has its own huge garden, where they could even run around and hold a barbecue party if they wish.Back in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public.They said to have begun dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You'.The couple got married last March, and their son was born eight months later in November.(Credit= VAST Entertainment, tvN Free Doctor)(SBS Star)