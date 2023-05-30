뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Luxury Multi-Billion Won Penthouse Unveils
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Luxury Multi-Billion Won Penthouse Unveils

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.30 15:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jins Luxury Multi-Billion Won Penthouse Unveils
Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's luxury penthouse was unveiled. 

On May 29 episode of tvN's television show 'Free Doctor', celebrity couples' homes were shown. 

One of them that they showed was Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's penthouse in Achiwul Village, Guri-si, Gyeonggi-do, located about 30 minutes away from Seoul. 

It was back in January 2021 when Hyun Bin purchased a penthouse unit of one luxury single apartment building all in cash. 

Achiwul Village is known to be a town where many celebrities and artists live, including Hyun Bin-Son Ye-jin couple, actress Han So-hee, producer J.Y. Park and more. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
The village is surrounded by Han River and Acha Mountain, and the living rooms from this apartment has the beautiful view of both. 

You are welcomed by a shared garden as you enter this apartment, then you will be guided to a high-class lobby, lounge and cafeteria on the first floor. 

This particular penthouse unit that Hyun Bin bought is a 4-bedroom unit with the total area being as big as 330㎡ (3552ft²). 

It is said the unit is fully-furnished with premium Korean, American and German electronic and furniture brands. 

It also has its own huge garden, where they could even run around and hold a barbecue party if they wish. 
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's home
Back in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public. 

They said to have begun dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You'. 

The couple got married last March, and their son was born eight months later in November. 

(Credit= VAST Entertainment, tvN Free Doctor) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.