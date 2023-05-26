[SBS Star] "I Was Taken to Hospital" SOYEON Had to Perform in Pain on 'Produce 101'?

이미지 확대하기

SOYEON, the leader of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, disclosed an unforgettable moment in her six-year career as a K-pop artist.On May 26, a fashion magazine published a video interview with SOYEON.SOYEON responded to various questions about herself, and for one of them, she had a lot to say.When asked to tell the most unforgettable moment in her life as a K-pop artist, SOYEON said, "I'm not sure where to begin.""There are too many!", she exclaimed."I guess…the most unforgettable moment was years ago when I was on Mnet's 'Produce 101'."The first season of Mnet's survival competition series 'Produce 101' was aired in 2016 and quickly became one of the most popular television shows of the year.The show was a large-scale girl group unit project, created in partnership with several entertainment companies.SOYEON participated in 'Produce 101' as a Cube Entertainment trainee in 2016.Staring far away in memory, she began the story when she had to smile through the pain on the show."For one stage, our unit had to perform this rap song called 'Turtle Ship'.", said SOYEON."On my way to the stage, I felt a sudden pain in the middle of the stairway. I'm still not sure why, but I was in so much pain."However, SOYEON could not say anything since she was a trainee on a team participating in a competition, even though the pain was severe."I was taken to the hospital after the stage. If you zoom into my face in that stage clip, you'll realize that I was drenched in a cold sweat.", she explained.Then SOYEON added, "This is practically the first time I've brought up the story. I used to just mumble that I didn't feel good. But now that it's been so long, I think it's safe to tell it."(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' 'Mnet TV' YouTube)(SBS Star)