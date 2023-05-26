[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Discloses a Special Hair Plan for Inevitable Enlistment

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

ㅅㅂ 정국ㅇ 모발라이팅을한대 이상하게 계속 자르는거야 눈치못채게<<ㅋㅋㅋㅋ 점점점 툐툐툐툐툐툐툐...조금씩잘라서 짧은머리도 자연스럽게 느낄수있게끔한대 아ㄱㅇㄱ pic.twitter.com/0XaXsWYkx9 — 아기(aki).mp4 (@mandarinpeach) May 24, 2023

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has revealed his enlistment strategy, and it is extraordinary.On May 25, JUNGKOOK went live on the online communication platform Weverse, titled, 'Knock Knock…'.While he was talking to his fans, one fan left a comment that caught his attention: "Send you love in the military."When he noticed the remark, he laughed and said, "Right."The comment reminded him of one of the BTS members, J-HOPE.He recently completed his five-week basic military training and had a completion ceremony."He had a completion ceremony and sent a selfie in our group chat. J-HOPE suddenly looked so manly.", said JUNGKOOK.J-HOPE posted the mentioned photos of himself on Weverse on May 24, thanking his fans for sending letters of encouragement.The talk of the military made the singer consider his inevitable enlistment."God, I have to join the military, too.", he muttered, but soon briskly added, "I'll be good!", and performed a military song.The current long black hair became JUNGKOOK's signature.Fans loved the hairstyle that sometimes made him referred to as "The Rapper's Girlfriend", jokingly calling him the girlfriend of another BTS member RM.So, the singer having to shave his head was one of the JUNGKOOK fans' concerns.When the time comes, they had to say goodbye to his pretty hair.JUNGKOOK disclosed his particular hair logistics to make fans feel better."When the time comes, I will cut my hair gradually by the tiniest amount, and you guys won't even notice that my hair is getting shorter and shorter.""So little that you wouldn't notice it until one day you realize, 'When did JUNGKOOK's hair get so short?', 'Where did it all go?'""That way, you'll be okay seeing me with my head shaved.", the singer burst into laughter as he said.BTS members are carrying out their military duties one by one.JIN became the first member of the group to join in December of last year, and J-HOPE followed him in April.Since the group is setting goals to have a comeback in 2025, the members are expected to join the army this year.(Credit= 'mandarinpeach' 'lxxyxxkkkk' Twitter, Online Community, Weverse)(SBS Star)