[SBS Star] Kang You-seok Talks About Being Touched by Kim Woo Bin's Warm Heart

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kang You-seok shared what it was like working with actor Kim Woo Bin.Recently, Kang You-seok sat down for an interview with the press to discuss his latest work 'Black Knight'.During the interview, Kang You-seok revealed how much of a huge fan of Kim Woo Bin he has always been."When I went to audition for my role in 'Black Knight', I was asked if I could act any scene from the movie 'Master'. Without hesitation, I chose Kim Woo Bin's scene. I love all his works, and also look up to him as an actor myself.""After meeting him in person on site though, I realized how amazing he was in real life as well. Everybody in this industry told me that Kim Woo Bin had an incredible personality with the kindest heart. And I could totally see why people said that about him.", he added.Even though Kang You-seok is a pretty rookie actor, still not very known to the public, Kim Woo Bin did not treat him any differently to other experienced actors, he explained.The actor stated, "On the first day of our shooting, he welcomed me with a big smile. Before I could, he came up to me first and was like, 'You-seok, it's a pleasure to meet you!' and gave me a hug. My heart felt warmer than ever then. He was awesome while working, but also when he wasn't. I came to think to myself, 'Wow, I wish to become someone like him.'"He continued, "What impressed me more than anything else was the fact that he was so professional. There was a scene where he could have easily asked for a stunt. There was lots of sandy dust in the air for that scene and stuff. The production team also worried about his health, so they suggested he doesn't take part in the scene. But he told them, 'It's fine. Let's roll!'"Following the release of 'Black Knight', Kang You-seok said he received a text from Kim Woo Bin that made him the happiest man on the planet."He was like, 'I really loved your character 'Sa-wol. Shall we grab something to eat some time?' I couldn't be happier!", he commented while excitedly smiling.Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, the story of 'Black Knight' takes place in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution.The survival of humanity depends on the 'Black Knights', but they are far from average deliverymen.It is led by Kim Woo Bin, Kang You-seok, actor Song Seungheon and actress E Som.(Credit= '____kimwoobin' 'youseok_' Instagram)(SBS Star)