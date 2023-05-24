[SBS Star] Male Fan Is Bashed for Accidentally Flipping aespa WINTER Off; He Explains

이미지 확대하기

WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa had a shocking encounter at Nice Côte d'Azur airport, France.On May 22 (GMT+2), aespa members landed at Nice Côte d'Azur airport to attend this year's Cannes Film Festival.Members of aespa were greeted by a crowd of fans, and they signed for those who had been waiting for aespa's arrival.Meanwhile, a man approached WINTER and stuck his middle finger.WINTER was frozen in shock.She tilted her head, perplexed, while other members in the back carefully watched the man's action.The man recorded the moment and shared it on his social media account, and it quickly spread around the internet.aespa fans started attacking the man, condemning his rude behavior that seemed to have surprised aespa members.However, it turned out that the man was a fan of aespa and had no intention to flip WINTER off.Under fire, the male fan deleted the video and began to clarify that he did not mean anything rude with his gesture.According to him, there was a major misunderstanding.He stated that all he wanted was to show off his middle finger tattoo to WINTER.He tweeted a photo of his tattoo, which is in the shape of a snow crystal, representing WINTER.Then he wrote in another post that he immediately explained the whole tattoo situation when the members panicked.According to him, they all laughed after hearing it.The man emphasized that the members knew he was only showing the tattoo as he posted a picture of himself and WINTER, both smiling.He also shared a video of him presenting the flowers to another aespa member, GISELLE, captioning how happy he is to meet them.However, some fans were still upset with his actions, claiming that there must have been a better approach if he just wanted to show off his tattoo.(Credit= Online Community, 'filipejvm09' Twitter)(SBS Star)