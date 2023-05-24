뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo Admits to Being a Coward When It Comes to Love
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo Admits to Being a Coward When It Comes to Love

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.24 17:44 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo Admits to Being a Coward When It Comes to Love
There is a saying "Love is hard.", and it is a statement that actor Gong Yoo apparently agrees, like every one of us. 

On May 23, Gong Yoo featured in 'Salon Drip'―YouTube show hosted by comedienne Jang Do Youn. 

During their conversation, Jang Do Youn asked which project he thinks shaped 'Gong Yoo' the way he is now. 

Without hesitation, Gong Yoo answered, "I would say it's 'Coffee Prince'. Everything about me really began with my role 'Choi Han-gyeol'. My career made a fancy start from then." 

Then, he had something to say about his famous line from 'Coffee Prince' (2007), "Personally, this line 'Whether you're a guy or alien, I'm going for it as far as I can.' wasn't my favorite. In fact, I didn't like it." 

He explained why he disliked the line, "At that time when I was acting, it was all okay, because I wasn't myself, I was 'Choi Han-gyeol'. But as I returned to myself after my acting, I was like, 'Oh my...! This line makes me cringe so much!' It's super cringey to this day." 
Gong Yoo
Jang Do Youn laughed at his comment, then asked him another question regarding his project. 

The question was, "You've appeared in many romantic comedies up to this point. Out of all the characters you've played, which character's way of love would you want yourself?" 

Once again, Gong Yoo chose 'Choi Han-gyeol' in 'Coffee Prince'―a coffee company heir who fake-engages 'Ko Eun-chan' (actress Yoon Eun Hye), who he thought was a boy at the time of their fake-engagement, to act as a gay couple, so that he could escape his family's pressure to get married. 

'Ko Eun-chan' later gets caught that she is actually a girl, and 'Choi Han-gyeol' eventually learns the meaning of true love while with her. 
Gong Yoo
Gong Yoo's reason for choosing 'Choi Han-gyeol' was for this reason: "Looking back the characters that I acted so far, there was no character like 'Choi Han-gyeol'. No other characters were as passionate about love as him. He was brave enough to love 'Ko Eun-chan' despite knowing him as a guy at first." 

It turned out the actor was not any different to us when it came to love, "I lack courage when it comes to love, so I envy the heart and attitude that 'Choi Han-gyeol' has towards love." 

His next words made Jang Do Youn go, "I'm totally with you on that."; his words were, "It's harder to love as I get older. I feel like I defend myself more and more as I age. I also become scared of getting hurt. So, I even let some go by. They would have just walked right past me, not knowing my feelings for them." 
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.