[SBS Star] Former SM·YG Trainee Reveals Companies Treat Rich Trainees Differently

Bianca Zhou, who claims to have trained at SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment before, revealed that companies treat rich trainees differently.In one of the recent Q&A videos that she uploaded on TikTok, she was asked a question that lots of K-pop lovers would very likely to be interested to know.The question was, "Are all K-pop trainees rich? There are so many K-pop stars that come from wealthy families. It seems like only those who can afford it make it to debut."Bianca Zhou answered, "The answer is no, but also yes. Let me explain. It's true that a lot of K-pop trainees are super rich. This is the case in all the arts and music industries around the world though. These industries require high risks, but comes back with high rewards. Because of this, more wealthy people can attempt to pursue it."She continued, "It's the same for K-pop industry. Lots of people who do not come from a wealth background definitely have a harder time pursuing their dream, because they can't afford the same resources that upper class trainees do. Not only that, but they also simply can't afford to gamble on a 'chance' to make debut, meaning they don't have a cash blanket to fall on in case they fail.""K-pop industry is an industry that runs on money. If you have money, your chances of making debut are much higher for sure.", she added.In another video that was posted not so long after the Q&A video, Bianca Zhou shared reasons why some trainees never debut, and one of them suprisingly had to do with their background.Bianca Zhou explained what she meant by that, "One of the reasons some trainees may not make it to debut is that a person with a lot of sponsorship money comes in and takes their spot. This is the worst, because it's largely random."The former K-pop trainee said further, "If a really rich trainee comes in, who's overall quite talented and kind of good-looking, then the company might replace a trainee who has been at the company for a long time with that rich trainee, just because that person has the funds to back up their debut.""This usually only applies to smaller companies, but it may apply to the big 4 as well, if the concept they are planning on doing is expensive. Companies care about money more than you think, and if they sense a risk, they're going to bet on the safer option in terms of finance."She went on, "The entertainment industry is about connections, and the company will notice if a trainee is involved in a powerful social circle. They will then try to make them theirs."After learning this unpleasant truth about the K-pop industry, a great number of boys and girls that are dreaming of becoming K-pop stars are feeling much bitter.(Credit= 'biancazhou' TikTok)(SBS Star)