[SBS Star] Lee Na-young Discusses Working-Mom Experience Based on Her Own Experience
[SBS Star] Lee Na-young Discusses Working-Mom Experience Based on Her Own Experience

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.23
[SBS Star] Lee Na-young Discusses Working-Mom Experience Based on Her Own Experience
Actress Lee Na-young spoke her thoughts about women having a career hiatus after birthing a baby as a working mom herself.

On May 22, Lee Na-young guested on a YouTube show 'SUCHITA' where SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS hosts.

It was the first time the show had a woman guest, and for Lee Na-young it was almost a decade that the actress appeared in a show.

"I barely had an opportunity to talk about myself, let alone a YouTube show. I am nervous.", she said to SUGA.
Lee Na-young
SUGA said he is a fan of her work, and that his favorite was tvN's drama, 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'.

"People in their twenties love this drama."

The 2019 drama was Lee Na-young's first work in 9 years of hiatus.

Debuted in 1999, the actress went to stardom with her characteristic acting.

In May 2015, Lee Na-young married fellow actor Won Bin, following the 2013 official announcement of their dating.

After the marriage, the actress vanished from the screen as her child was born.

It was not until 2019 that the actress started acting again in a television drama.
Lee Na-young
And the character she played in her return resembled herself.

'Kang Dan-i' from 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' is a former copywriter who is now a jobless divorcee struggling to find work after having a baby and a long gap.

"I guess you could have delved into the character more as your situation is similar to hers.", said SUGA.

Lee Na-young nodded and said, "Yes. I can't represent all the working moms and their career gaps, but her situation made so much sense to me, striving to get her career back after marriage and parenting. I was totally convinced of the story."

"Whether to stay at home and spend time with the child, or to get back out there, close the gap, and be financially stable is a working mom conundrum, I think. I tried to incorporate that into my performance.", said the actress.
Lee Na-young
(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' 'tvN drama' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
