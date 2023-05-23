[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Talks About the Time When He Wanted to Vanish from the World

On May 23, the 11th episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHITA', with actress Lee Na-young as a guest, was unveiled.
While talking about whether there is an unexpected side to themselves that they were unaware of themselves, SUGA unraveled his personal experience.
SUGA made a start on his story by stating, "I've always been quite a calm and strong person my whole life. But I came to realize that I was actually a weak and soft-hearted person as I was working on my latest album 'D-DAY'."
"Even my fans and family know me as a strong individual, as that one person who isn't fragile at all. But when I was making my songs this time, I cried nonstop. My dad asked me, 'Why do you push yourself that hard?' and my mom cried, seeing me in tears all the time. But I just thought that was part of my job. I felt truly weak witnessing myself being so weak like that.", he added.
Lee Na-young offered words of encouragement to SUGA, "Everybody's weak in some ways. But I don't believe you were weak. I think you were going through some sort of growth in the process of enduring the sensitive and painful times as someone so creative."
The K-pop star continued, "I once turned my phone off and literally ran away from everything. The next day though, I turned my phone back on and apologized to everybody that I made worried and angry. It only took me a day long to go back to being SUGA."
He explained what made him that frightened at that time, "I debuted as a member of BTS, not expecting nor hoping us to become this big. I never saw this success coming. Because I was getting much more love than I ever imagined, I struggled to take it all in. I couldn't. I was in my early 20s then as well; not old enough to face and deal with all that. It was simply too much for me."
Lee Na-young agreed, telling him that she also had a similar experience, "I tend to drag myself down when people pay excessive attention to me. I kept feeling as if it won't be long before they stop being interested in me. When nobody gave a thing about me though, I would work harder. It was weird."
She went on, "So, I know where those feelings of yours come from. I totally feel you. I used to cry on a rooftop with a can of beer in my hand. I did that pretty often."
(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)
(SBS Star)