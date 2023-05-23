뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Talks About the Time When He Wanted to Vanish from the World
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Talks About the Time When He Wanted to Vanish from the World

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.23
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Talks About the Time When He Wanted to Vanish from the World
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that he was having such a hard time that he wanted to disappear from everyone before. 

On May 23, the 11th episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHITA', with actress Lee Na-young as a guest, was unveiled.

While talking about whether there is an unexpected side to themselves that they were unaware of themselves, SUGA unraveled his personal experience. 
 
SUGA made a start on his story by stating, "I've always been quite a calm and strong person my whole life. But I came to realize that I was actually a weak and soft-hearted person as I was working on my latest album 'D-DAY'." 

"Even my fans and family know me as a strong individual, as that one person who isn't fragile at all. But when I was making my songs this time, I cried nonstop. My dad asked me, 'Why do you push yourself that hard?' and my mom cried, seeing me in tears all the time. But I just thought that was part of my job. I felt truly weak witnessing myself being so weak like that.", he added. 

Lee Na-young offered words of encouragement to SUGA, "Everybody's weak in some ways. But I don't believe you were weak. I think you were going through some sort of growth in the process of enduring the sensitive and painful times as someone so creative." 
SUGA
SUGA
Then, SUGA went into detail about when he wanted to vanish from the world, "If I'm being honest with you, I was scared of the attention and love I received in the past. I was given attention and love at a young age―too young." 

The K-pop star continued, "I once turned my phone off and literally ran away from everything. The next day though, I turned my phone back on and apologized to everybody that I made worried and angry. It only took me a day long to go back to being SUGA." 

He explained what made him that frightened at that time, "I debuted as a member of BTS, not expecting nor hoping us to become this big. I never saw this success coming. Because I was getting much more love than I ever imagined, I struggled to take it all in. I couldn't. I was in my early 20s then as well; not old enough to face and deal with all that. It was simply too much for me." 

Lee Na-young agreed, telling him that she also had a similar experience, "I tend to drag myself down when people pay excessive attention to me. I kept feeling as if it won't be long before they stop being interested in me. When nobody gave a thing about me though, I would work harder. It was weird." 

She went on, "So, I know where those feelings of yours come from. I totally feel you. I used to cry on a rooftop with a can of beer in my hand. I did that pretty often." 
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
