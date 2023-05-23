[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Reacts to Allegation that He Arranged Group Socks Purchase for Money

이미지 확대하기

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO addressed the issue himself as his action of carrying out shared purchase of socks for his fans raised concerns that the singer is trying to profit from his popularity.On May 22, BAEKHYUN posted a lengthy letter to his fans on an online communication platform."I am not trying to make money out of EXO-Ls (EXO's fans)…", the first sentence began.Why did this singer get under suspicion that he is using his fans?It goes back to May 14, when he was chatting with his fans on Twitter.One fan asked him about the white socks he likes to wear, saying they had never seen a pair of socks that are so white and tight.BAEKHYUN said that his stylist has bought them in bulk and praised how fine the socks are.Fans raved at this information and started requesting him to carry out group purchases for all of them to buy the socks."Let's do it!!! Then EXO-Ls might have it for a lower price! Should I do this!!?", fans eagerly replied as his tweeted.Certainly a man of his word, BAEKHYUN began by inquiring how it should be carried out and then asked his managers to launch the plan.His fans were moved by his determination, as taking mass orders itself is not an easy task.BAEKHYUN amazed them even more, writing, "You guys constantly give me so much. This is the least I can do to repay your love."The singer also highlighted that the price will be kept to a bare minimum, noting, "It should be cheap. EXO-Ls deserve more happiness while paying less."His excellent endeavor, no matter how well-meant, was derailed by misconceptions.Outside of their singer-fan bond, the attempt was deemed solely as profit-making.People condemned him, believing that the singer was trying to make money from his fans' affection.As the controversy deepened, BAEKHYUN responded with a lengthy letter of explanation on May 22."I am not trying to make money out of EXO-Ls… Everything happened on the spur of the moment and was not planned. I just thought that it would be great if I could get EXO-Ls to buy the socks I like for a cheap price.", he said, pouring his heart out."I knew people would misinterpret it from the start, but I didn't care, since it would be beneficial for my fans if they could buy the socks they want at a low cost. I told the sock manufacturer to cut the price as low as possible with no margins left."He indicated that the motivation for this was happiness, not money."I just love having fun with you guys. That gives me the most joy, the most genuine smile on my face. Now I'm hoping it doesn't become misconstrued by those outside of our connection…""I'm sorry if it seemed like I was trying to make a sale. I simply wanted to repay you in some way. What I wanted was to fill the void. It's not like I can always perform or see you guys in person. I knew it is hard for you to be constantly waiting for EXO, which is why I tried to carry this out."(Credit= Dear U bubble, '_kuoongdudu' 'B_hundred_Hyun' Twitter, 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram)(SBS Star)