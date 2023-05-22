[SBS Star] DREAMCATCHER YOOHYEON Caught Smoking an Electronic Cigarette During Live

이미지 확대하기

YOOHYEON of K-pop girl group DREAMCATCHER was caught smoking an electronic cigarette during a recent live broadcast.Recently, DREAMCATCHER went live in their waiting room following the group's concert.The group had wrapped up a concert tour in the United States, and the live was to thank fans for coming to their concert and how much they enjoyed their tour going around the country.During the live broadcast though, one unexpected scene was captured.It was of YOOHYEON holding what seemed to be an electronic cigarette in her hand.At first, she was holding it up high up in the air, but once she noticed the camera filming her, she quickly put it down on her lap and covered it with her hand.Fans who watched this video claimed that the item in her hand was definitely an electronic cigarette, sharing a close-up photo of the same electronic cigarette, which did resemble what YOOHYEON held.Previously for one of her concept videos, YOOHYEON was seen smoking.But at that time, she did not smoke an electronic cigarette; she smoked a VitaStik (organic rose waters with vitamin).She explained, "I bought a bunch of VitaStiks for this particular scene. I tried every one of them, and chose the best one for the scene."While some are saying that there is nothing wrong with a grown woman smoking, but considering it is bad for your health and she is a K-pop star, who a great number of youngsters look up to, many are also making negative remarks about her smoking.The comments were in sharp contrast to one another, one side went, "Who cares. She's an adult, man." , "I'm sure this wouldn't have been an issue if she was a male K-pop star.", "What's the big deal? Let her be!" and so on.And the other side went, "Oh, I'm scared that young people would think that it's okay and cool to smoke seeing her smoke, when it's totally not!", "Seriously? You guys are okay with this? She's someone who sets an example for a lot of youngsters in this world. This isn't right.", "Let me tell you why it's not okay. She's a singer. She won't be able to sing well if her lungs aren't healthy! She needs to stop smoking now!" and more.(Credit= Online Community, DREAMCATCHER COMPANY)(SBS Star)