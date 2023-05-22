뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Beom Cannot Even Stand the Thought of Lee Dong Wook Dating His Sister?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Beom Cannot Even Stand the Thought of Lee Dong Wook Dating His Sister?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.22 17:55 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Beom Cannot Even Stand the Thought of Lee Dong Wook Dating His Sister?
The sheer idea of his sister dating fellow actor Lee Dong Wook made actor Kim Beom jump up.

On May 21, a fashion magazine posted a video interview of Kim Beom.

Kim Beom recently starred in tvN's series 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' with actor Lee Dong Wook.

He played 'Lee Rang', a half-human, half-'gumiho' (nine-tailed fox) who is the younger brother of Lee Dong Wook's character, 'Lee Yeon'.

The actor says he prefers staying indoors rather than going outside.

"When I stay in, I usually watch the first season of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'.", he said.

"It is not just because I am in the series. I just love watching it so much."

He added, "Just tuning in, I can hear familiar voices. And the soundtracks are fantastic."
Kim Beom and Lee Dong Wook
During a series of questions, he was asked whether the actual Lee Dong Wook or 'Lee Yeon' in the drama he would like for his younger sister to date.

The actor shook his head with his eyes tightly shut when he heard the question.

Kim Beom laughed out loud and said, "What if I hate them both?", and repeated, "I hate them both!"

"I, of course, love him so much,", he immediately added, "but introducing my sister to date one of them is a whole other thing, I think."

"If I had to…", said the actor as he dived into a deep pause.
Kim Beom and Lee Dong Wook
Kim Beom cautiously resumed after much deliberation.

"I choose 'Lee Yeon' from 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'.", he stated.

He explained why he believes the character is more suited for his precious sister.

"The real-life Lee Dong Wook is too preoccupied. He is so busy that even I, his coworker, don't get to see him often."

Kim Beom claims that unlike actor Lee Dong Wook, his character 'Lee Yeon' is far more committed.

"When we 'gumiho's fall in love, it's the love of a lifetime. In that regard, I pick 'Lee Yeon'."
Kim Beom and Lee Dong Wook
(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' 'tvN drama' YouTube, 'leedongwook_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.