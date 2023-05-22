[SBS Star] Kim Beom Cannot Even Stand the Thought of Lee Dong Wook Dating His Sister?

이미지 확대하기

The sheer idea of his sister dating fellow actor Lee Dong Wook made actor Kim Beom jump up.On May 21, a fashion magazine posted a video interview of Kim Beom.Kim Beom recently starred in tvN's series 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' with actor Lee Dong Wook.He played 'Lee Rang', a half-human, half-'gumiho' (nine-tailed fox) who is the younger brother of Lee Dong Wook's character, 'Lee Yeon'.The actor says he prefers staying indoors rather than going outside."When I stay in, I usually watch the first season of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'.", he said."It is not just because I am in the series. I just love watching it so much."He added, "Just tuning in, I can hear familiar voices. And the soundtracks are fantastic."During a series of questions, he was asked whether the actual Lee Dong Wook or 'Lee Yeon' in the drama he would like for his younger sister to date.The actor shook his head with his eyes tightly shut when he heard the question.Kim Beom laughed out loud and said, "What if I hate them both?", and repeated, "I hate them both!""I, of course, love him so much,", he immediately added, "but introducing my sister to date one of them is a whole other thing, I think.""If I had to…", said the actor as he dived into a deep pause.Kim Beom cautiously resumed after much deliberation."I choose 'Lee Yeon' from 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'.", he stated.He explained why he believes the character is more suited for his precious sister."The real-life Lee Dong Wook is too preoccupied. He is so busy that even I, his coworker, don't get to see him often."Kim Beom claims that unlike actor Lee Dong Wook, his character 'Lee Yeon' is far more committed."When we 'gumiho's fall in love, it's the love of a lifetime. In that regard, I pick 'Lee Yeon'."(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' 'tvN drama' YouTube, 'leedongwook_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)