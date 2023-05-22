뉴스
[SBS Star] KARINA Explains How She Does Not Put On Weight Even Though She Eats & Eats
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.22 11:57 Updated 2023.05.22 12:04 View Count
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa revealed her 'secret' behind not gaining weight despite eating a bunch all the time. 

On May 19, KARINA guested on hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji's YouTube show where they have a casual talk over some drinks and snacks. 

During their conversation, KARINA clarifed on a fact that she has the type of body that doesn't easily gain weight, as Lee Young Ji tells her, "My make-up artist told me that you eat the most out of all K-pop female stars she's ever seen. And look, you've finished most of the snacks we prepared for our shooting today." 

"You eat as much as I do, but you're so thin. I feel like you have a good metabolism. Your body just doesn't let you put on any fat, it seems."
Lee Young-ji's YouTube
To her statement, KARINA commented, "Yes, it's true that I eat a lot; I'm a big eater. I can finish a box of Pringles at once, I can eat a whole large pizza by myself. I finish a set menu at a burger chain. And clear a bowl of jjajangmyeon (black bean paste noodles) on my own."

She continued to explain, "But it's totally wrong that I have a body that doesn't gain weight easily. I'm definitely not a naturally thin person. My body stretches like a rubber band. I sometimes even gain like 4kg a day, then lose 4kg the next day. It's insane like that." 
Lee Young-ji's YouTube
Then, KARINA shared how much effort she actually puts into weight-loss, "I would usually put a really tight T-shirt on, then play songs by different K-pop acts. I run for like four hours like that. During that run, I continuously tell myself, 'Ji-min (KARINA's real name), you are so awesome!'" 

Surprised to hear the amount of effort KARINA puts into remain skinny while she ate as much as she wanted, Lee Young Ji gave her the thumbs up. 

The hip-hop artist said to KARINA, "Oh, I see. That's incredible. I mean, people only see one side of you―you eating lots but always looking thin. They don't see you exercising and working out for four hours, so they think, 'She is blessed to have a body that doesn't turn consumed food into fat.' But the reality is different; they simply don't know what goes on behind, because you never said anything about it."

She added, "It's good that you've shared the information with us today. They finally know it now.", making KARINA smile. 
 

(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
