[SBS Star] "What's Wrong?" SOYOU Confronts a Comment Demanding Her to Cut the Drinks

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SOYOU of disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR clapped back at a hateful comment.On May 21, SOYOU shared a video of her trip to Khao Lak, Thailand on her YouTube channel.SOYOU traveled to Thailand to star in KBS' television show 'Holiday in Khao Lak', which will premiere in June.The singer and her crew opted to extend their stay in Khao Lak after the filming was over."It is so good in here, I noticed it while shooting the show.", SOYOU stated to the camera.The video featured SOYOU and her staff members having a good time eating dinner.They headed to an Italian restaurant late at night, and SOYOU surprised the staff with her appetite.She ordered a huge menu for the table and joked, "I've lost a lot of weight while filming the show, so I'm trying to make up for it."One plate after another, the table was quickly filled with delicious Italian dishes.SOYOU started on them furiously and soon realized she had almost finished her beer.She ordered another glass of icy cold beer and downed it in one big gulp."Oh wow.", the entire table looked at her as SOYOU exclaimed, "I'm feeling a little tipsy."Surprised, she explained that she usually does not get drunk with this much beer."I must have been exhausted today. But please, give me more beer.", she said to the manager, laughing."Why drink if you're not going to get wasted, right?", said SOYOU.While drinking, the singer remembered something she had seen in the YouTube comment section.She told her manager, "Someone said 'stop drinking so much' in the comment.", and the manager asked back in surprise, "Really?".However, SOYOU was not weak a soul to be disturbed by a nosy remark.She scoffed it off by stating, "Come on, why are you trying to ruin it for me? I just love drinking. It is not like I'm doing anything wrong.""I did drink a lot when I was in my early twenties. Those were the days when my liver could handle all of the alcohol. But now I stay away from it a day before a schedule.", the singer added.(Credit= '소유기 SOYOUGI')(SBS Star)