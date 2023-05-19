[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Scares DIN DIN as He Shows Interest in His Niece SOYA?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist DIN DIN shared his interest in singer Kim Jong-kook's niece SOYA, who is also a singer.On May 17 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', DIN DIN made a guest appearance.During the opening, one of the hosts Kim Sook asked DIN DIN for an explanation, "I heard that you almost became Kim Jong-kook's family. What's that about? Could you provide some details?"DIN DIN explained, "Not so long ago, I filmed a show with SOYA. Following our shooting, I asked her for a phone number."As Kim Jong-kook was listening to DIN DIN talk, he gave him a death stare, then immediately upon hearing that they exchanged their numbers, he exclaimed, "What? You guys exchanged your numbers and none of you let me know about it?"Looking frightened, DIN DIN quietly spoke, "Oh, hyung... Please... Don't look at me like that."When Kim Jong-kook chuckled in response to his remark, DIN DIN's confidence boosted again.He excitedly told the hosts and Kim Jong-kook what went on at that time, "After that day, I texted her, asking if it would be okay for her to guest on my YouTube show that is filmed at my place. She said yes, and came over to my place the other day. She came to my house, guys!"Kim Jong-kook's became more and more hardened as DIN DIN told his story, and a few drops of sweat ran down DIN DIN's cheeks when he noticed this.DIN DIN added with an awkward smile, "At that time, I spoke to her a lot, and I thought to myself, 'Wow, she's an amazing person.' I couldn't get that thought out of my head for a while. But at the same time, I kept seeing this muscular guy standing behind her every time I thought of her."Suddenly, Kim Jong-kook asked him, sounding nice, "Did you really think of her like that? Well, if you become my family, I will definitely take good care of you until I die."DIN DIN, scared, responded with a shaky voice, "But you might kill me before anything could even happen."Kim Jong-kook laughingly commented, "I was just kidding earlier. I'm not like that at all. I'm very open-minded. If you two start dating each other, it's like, 'Okay!'"Then, another host Jung Hyung Don gave him an extreme situation, "What if DIN DIN dumps her?! What would you do, Jong-kook? Would you see DIN DIN again, ever?"Kim Jong-kook answered, "That'll have nothing to do with my relationship with DIN DIN. I know she's my niece and all, but she honestly is an incredible human being."DIN DIN sighed in relief, then stated, "Yeah, she is. She's incredible indeed."(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House)(SBS Star)