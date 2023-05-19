[SBS Star] "I Was Wrong" Mijoo Kneels Down and Apologizes for the Infamous 'Tearful Selfie'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz explained why she took her infamous 'tearful selfie'.Mijoo appeared as a guest on the May 18 episode of a YouTube show hosted by singer/entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee."Korea's best singer and funniest entertainer has arrived! My current source of jealousy! Mijoo!", Hwang Kwang Hee gave her a fancy introduction.Mijoo got embarrassed for a brief second, but quickly recovered her usual calm and waved for the viewers.Hwang Kwang Hee said, "Mijoo is famous for her selfie skills.", and then he fired a punch, "I heard that you recently took a tearful selfie, what is up with that?"The staff members showed him Mijoo's 'tearful selfie'.At the stunning sight, Hwang Kwang Hee shrieked, "Lee Mijoo!!!!!!", which is Mijoo's full name."What happened to you?", Mijoo was speechless as Hwang Kwang Hee exclaimed.Then she began to explain, "It was taken right after I changed my contact lenses.", that the tear-like fluid is actually a cleaning solution."People mistook it for a tear.", she claimed, but Hwang Kwang Hee was not convinced."Don't try to fool me!", he yelled, "Then why are your hair so messy?""I was wearing a hat!", Mijoo went again, "I was wearing a beanie and took it off, and was mesmerized by my beauty at that moment."Hwang Kwang Hee made a fizzing sound and burst out laughing.Still, Mijoo resumed, "So I thought, 'I must capture this moment.'"Next to her, Hwang Kwang Hee fell to the floor with laughter."And you put it on your social media? Consider that I did what you've done. How would you have felt?", Hwang Kwang Hee questioned and acted as if he was taking a selfie, lost in narcissism.Mijoo abruptly knelt and bent her head to the camera.She said she realized what was wrong when witnessed Hwang Kwang Hee doing it."I am so sorry. I was wrong and thoughtless. I will never do something like this ever again."Her dramatic apology made even the staff members chuckle.Hwang Kwang Hee and Mijoo made amends by sharing selfie tips.(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube, 'queen.chu_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)