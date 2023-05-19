[SBS Star] NINGNING Makes a Mistake While Speaking to Lee Kwang Soo About 'Running Man'

이미지 확대하기

NINGNING of K-pop girl group aespa made a huge mistake while speaking to actor Lee Kwang Soo about 'Running Man' on the phone.On May 18, the four members of aespa―NINGNING, GISELLE, WINTER and KARINA―featured in singer Kim Jong-kook's YouTube video.At the gym, the five of them sat together in order to get to know each other better before they began working out, with Kim Jong-kook as their coach of the day.During their conversation, KARINA showed her love for SBS' television show 'Running Man' that Kim Jong-kook is part of, "I love watching television shows. I especially love watching 'Running Man'."NINGNING also shared that she is a longtime fan of 'Running Man', "When I was young, I used to watch 'Running Man' while I ate my dinner. So, I find it really cool I'm right in front of you at the moment, looking at you, Jong-kook.", then shyly smiled.Kim Jong-kook thanked them, and asked if they had a favorite 'Running Man' member.WINTER went first, "My favorite has to be Ji-hyo. She's hilarious! I love it every time she gets angry. I feel like, whenever she gets mad at you guys, she is truly angry."Kim Jong-kook told WINTER, "Ah, I know what you mean by that. She is the funniest when she is furious. As you know, I've worked with Ji-hyo for like 13 years, and I can confirm that when she expresses her anger to us, she is crazy mad for real."Following WINTER, KARINA and GISELLE emphasized that they were not lying, and their favorite was Kim Jong-kook; GISELLE's reason for this was because she loves to work out.Lastly, NINGNING gave her answer, "It's you and Kwang Soo for me.", making Kim Jong-kook smile upon hearing his name for the third time.When asked why she likes Lee Kwang Soo, NINGNING explained, "Nothing he does is intentional, but everything he does is funny."Then, Kim Jong-kook suggested they speak to Lee Kwang Soo on the phone, and called him right away.Once Lee Kwang Soo picked up the phone, he told him, "I called you because I'm with aespa now, and NINGNING says she likes you. Say hi to NINGNING."As Lee Kwang Soo said to NINGNING, "I love your performances.", Kim Jong-kook asked, "What performances are you talking about? Do you actually know any songs by aespa?"Lee Kwang Soo stuttered after getting an unexpected question asked, "Umm... I mean, I've been rooting for aespa ever since they made debut. Isn't their debut track 'Next Level'?"His wrong answer instantly made the gym fill with laughter―aespa debuted with a song titled, 'Black Mamba'.But this was all okay, because NINGNING also spoke incorrectly of Lee Kwang Soo's information afterward.Wrapping up their talk, NINGNING told Lee Kwang Soo, "Kwang Soo, I'm really enjoying seeing you on 'Running Man'."Kim Jong-kook immediately let her know that Lee Kwang Soo had stepped down from 'Running Man', not even recently, but a few years ago.NINGNING panicked upon hearing that, and aespa members cracked up."Oh, Kwang Soo. I mean, NINGNING may have joked about that. It might be her way of telling a joke.", Kim Jong-kook tried covering her mistake.Lee Kwang Soo did not buy his words though; he commented, "She didn't sound like she was joking at all!", once again making NINGNING sweat and the rest burst into laughter.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)