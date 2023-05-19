뉴스
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM Hong Eunchae Says aespa KARINA & NINGNING Seemed Cold?
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.19
Hong Eunchae of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM revealed her first expression of K-pop girl group aespa members.

On May 18, the YouTube channel 'KBS Kpop' uploaded a YouTube show hosted by Hong Eunchae.

"Today's guest stars are so pretty and cool, my heart pounds just thinking about them.", Hong Eunchae presented two aespa members, KARINA and NINGNING.

Finally having a chance to sit down and talk, the members of each group quickly became closer.

Hong Eunchae made aespa members happy by confessing that she used to practice one of their greatest hits, 'Black Mamba' when she was a trainee.

"My only celebrity friend is RYUJIN of ITZY and she loves you.", KARINA returned with a compliment, "I bragged to RYUJIN that I am meeting you today."

Hong Eunchae then shared an episode she had with one of them.

"Do you remember?", Hong Eunchae asked KARINA, "One winter day we were on the back of a stage together and it was freezing. You told me to get closer to the heater.", expressing how nice she was.

"It's not a big deal. We're all in this together.", KARINA remarked, and they all burst out laughing as she shyly buried her face.
Hong Eunchae and aespa
KARINA resumed, "We, aespa members, have very few industry friends. There aren't many chances to talk to other groups.", as she said, Hong Eunchae agreed.

Three of them were constantly smiling and cracking jokes, as friends do.

Hong Eunchae shared her initial thoughts about them.

"When I first met you two, I thought that you guys were cold people. Haven't you heard that before?", Hong Eunchae asked.

KARINA and NINGNING nodded, acknowledging that people see them in a certain image.

But then KARINA asked, "Haven't it shattered the moment we spoke?"

"Yes, it did, with a crash.", Hong Eunchae replied.

NINGNING added, "When you look at KARINA, she appears all cool and chic. But when you talk to her, she is just like a middle-aged man."

The entire room burst into laughter, and KARINA agreed, "Yeah, I heard that a lot."
Hong Eunchae and aespa
And now it was aespa members' turn to tell their initial impressions of Hong Eunchae.

"You are just so cute.", NINGNING said, and they both laughed again as their eyes met.

KARINA added, "I can sense that you are dearly loved by your group members."

The youngest of LE SSERAFIM stated she enjoys their affection and proudly smiled.
Hong Eunchae and aespa
(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
