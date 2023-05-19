뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says Lots of Guys Asked Her Out After the Success of Rollin'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says Lots of Guys Asked Her Out After the Success of Rollin'

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.19 15:14 View Count
[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says Lots of Guys Asked Her Out After the Success of Rollin
YUJEONG of K-pop girl group Brave Girls shared that many guys asked her out following the success of Rollin'. 

On May 18, YUJEONG guested on entertainer Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show. 

As soon as YUJEONG sat on her chair in front of Tak Jae Hoon, he asked, "Aren't Brave Girls' disbanded? Are the other girls okay about you coming on this show by yourself? This way, you'll be getting all the attention."  

YUJEONG laughed and responded, "No, we aren't disbanded. We almost did in the past, but we're still a team. And yeah, they're aware of me being part of your show today, and are completely okay with it. There's nothing bad about gaining fame, so..." 
YUJEONG
To this, Tak Jae-hoon playfully asked, "Are they all busy dating someone or something? Oh, I see! Are you here today, because you're the only one who has no boyfriend?" 

Without getting shy, YUJEONG went completely honest with her answer, "Yeah, I don't have a boyfriend. I broke up with him.", adding her type, "I love guys who are kind of big. I also tend to look at how their hands look like." 
YUJEONG
Then, YUJEONG was asked if she could share some of the most popular areas where K-pop star couples go on their secret dates. 

YUJEONG told them, "I've got to say... It's Han River and Jamwon area. These areas have many parking spaces, that's why." 

The show's another host Shin Gyu-jin curiously asked, "Did you get asked out a lot after Rollin' became so successful? I feel like tons of guys have, because they can easily justify themselves. What I mean by that is, they could say something like, 'I've been rooting for you for ages, and it's great to see you finally getting paid back for your hard work.'" 
 
"Or they could say, 'Oh, I'm a good friend of the head of your agency! I know him very well! Will you be up for going out for dinner with me sometimes?' The success makes it a good excuse to make their first move, if you get what I mean.", he added with a cheeky smile. 

Impressed with the lines that Shin Gyu-jin came up, YUJEONG replied in a loud voice, "Wow, you're good. I did get all of that indeed!"  
 

Debuted in 2011, Brave Girls were planning on disbanding right before their past track Rollin' gained attention online out of nowhere in the beginning of 2021. 

Rollin' was released in 2017, but was not much listened to then; it charted no. 1 on major music charts in Korea in 2021 though.  

(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' '스브스케이팝 X INKIGAYO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.