[SBS Star] "She Cried, I Cried" Song Seungheon Tells How He Felt at Longtime Fan's Wedding
[SBS Star] "She Cried, I Cried" Song Seungheon Tells How He Felt at Longtime Fan's Wedding

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.18 16:42 View Count
Actor Song Seungheon described how he felt seeing his longtime fan in a wedding dress.

On May 18, Song Seungheon had an interview with a news outlet about Netflix's series 'Black Knight' in which he starred in.

He played a villain who rules over the deserted dystopian world.

Only three days after its release, the series topped Netflix's 'Global Top 10' chart.

The success of 'Black Knight' marked the 28th debut anniversary of Song Seungheon.
Song Seungheon
The veteran actor says fans' love is what kept him going for almost thirty years.

When asked what pushed him to this point, he began telling the story of him attending one fan's wedding.

"I can't believe how time flies. Recently I went to a special wedding. This person sent me an invitation to her wedding, a longtime fan of mine who used to be the president of my fan club. She came running to see me whenever I was filming something or had fan-signing events. I told her I couldn't since the wedding site was too far away. However, my schedule cleared off that day, so I went without telling her."
Song Seungheon
First time attending a fan's wedding, the star says he was overcome with emotion.

"I surprised her before the wedding. She saw me, panicked, was about to cry, and watching her made me cry as well."

"It just all came up to me.", he resumed, "But then people started recognizing me and took pictures, so I just swallowed up the tears."

He says it was an extraordinary experience to see the girl who used to come to see him in school uniform 20 years ago in a wedding dress.

The actor tried to explain the sentiments he felt that day, the strange yet touching feelings.

"It was like seeing my younger sister getting married.", he said.

Song Seungheon expressed his gratitude to his longstanding fans for being there for him.

"They've been rooting for me since I was a rookie in the industry with no idea what I was doing. It makes me so happy that they are still there for me after nearly thirty years. Their love is the engine that drives me to reflect on myself and strive to be a better person. It is such a blessing to be growing old with them."
Song Seungheon
(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
