[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Man Approaches Kim Woo Bin on His Bali Date with Shin Mina

Actor Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina, the 8-year-couple, were spotted together in Bali, Indonesia.On May 18, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina's airport clip flooded the internet.The video was posted online on April 11, captioned, '2023.04.11 Kim Woo Bin's Departure Heading Back to Korea'.The month-old video suddenly went viral as Kim Woo Bin shared pictures of his Bali trip on Instagram on May 17.In the video, a guy identified as Kim Woo Bin was seen pulling a baggage cart while a woman supposed to be Shin Mina walked ahead of him.Suddenly, an unknown man came up to Kim Woo Bin very close and tried to take his hand.The actor gently blocked the man and waved his hand to him.Other fans were seen taking photos of Shin Mina before being stopped by a man who is thought to be her manager.Kim Woo Bin's recent Instagram update solidated the claim that the man and woman in the video are him and his girlfriend.He smiled at the camera wearing a white t-shirt and a navy baseball cap much like the man in the video.Shin Mina also posted photos of herself in a grocery shop and on a beach last month, which were presumably shot in Bali.Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina have been together for eight years, since they confirmed the relationship in July 2015.In a recent interview for his latest work, Netflix's series 'Black Knight', he thanked Shin Mina for always being supportive."Since we work in the same industry, we talk about acting. She is always helpful, and influences me in a good way.", he said.(Credit= 'bali.seoul' TikTok, '____kimwoobin' 'illusomina' Instagram)(SBS Star)