[SBS Star] "When I Imagine Kissing Him…" Mijoo Confesses Her True Feelings for Lee Yi Kyung

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz is getting candid about her emotions for actor Lee Yi Kyung.On May 17, the YouTube channel of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House' pre-released a clip of Mijoo discussing her ideal type of man.Mijoo has been sparking romance rumors with Lee Yi Kyung, her co-star on MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo'.The 'Problem Child in House' cast members questioned Mijoo about what was going on between the two.Comedian Song Eun-i told her, "I saw him talking in a YouTube show, 'Look forward to our relationship.', he said. And none of you are denying the rumor."Then rapper DIN DIN claimed that he understands her motivation."I've had my fair share of on-air romances. They're not denying because it's profitable.", he said.Mijoo realized she needed to clarify her position and stated, "I'll just say it. We don't stand a chance together. Zero percent.""I just don't see him in that way.", she explained.Entertainer Kim Jong-kook commented, "According to Jeon So Min who has a lot of experience in this field, it is impossible to be romantic with someone hard to imagine kissing."Mijoo strongly agreed with the remark."That is so true. I think I could not kiss or make physical contact with Lee Yi Kyung. It is unimaginable. I can't do that with him, therefore there's no way we'll ever date."Other cast members nodded, noting that it would be impossible if she feels that way.Song Eun-i called Mijoo a 'Romance Catalyst', implying that she enjoys having on-air relationships, and Mijoo agreed.Mijoo admitted that she kindled romances with multiple guys on television shows."What I meant is that 'I' liked them.", she emphasized that those were mostly one-sided relationships."If you had to pick one, who would it be?", Song Eun-i asked, and the entire cast rushed up to Mijoo to get her answer.There was just a split second of hesitation, but it was long enough for the members to sense that she had feelings for one of them.With a cute smile, she confessed, "Cho Gue Sung is the closest to my ideal type.", mentioning the soccer player who is famous for his good looks.(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)