뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "When I Imagine Kissing Him…" Mijoo Confesses Her True Feelings for Lee Yi Kyung
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "When I Imagine Kissing Him…" Mijoo Confesses Her True Feelings for Lee Yi Kyung

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.17 17:23 View Count
[SBS Star] "When I Imagine Kissing Him…" Mijoo Confesses Her True Feelings for Lee Yi Kyung
Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz is getting candid about her emotions for actor Lee Yi Kyung.

On May 17, the YouTube channel of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House' pre-released a clip of Mijoo discussing her ideal type of man.

Mijoo has been sparking romance rumors with Lee Yi Kyung, her co-star on MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo'.

The 'Problem Child in House' cast members questioned Mijoo about what was going on between the two.

Comedian Song Eun-i told her, "I saw him talking in a YouTube show, 'Look forward to our relationship.', he said. And none of you are denying the rumor."

Then rapper DIN DIN claimed that he understands her motivation.

"I've had my fair share of on-air romances. They're not denying because it's profitable.", he said.

Mijoo realized she needed to clarify her position and stated, "I'll just say it. We don't stand a chance together. Zero percent."

"I just don't see him in that way.", she explained.
Mijoo
Entertainer Kim Jong-kook commented, "According to Jeon So Min who has a lot of experience in this field, it is impossible to be romantic with someone hard to imagine kissing."

Mijoo strongly agreed with the remark.

"That is so true. I think I could not kiss or make physical contact with Lee Yi Kyung. It is unimaginable. I can't do that with him, therefore there's no way we'll ever date."

Other cast members nodded, noting that it would be impossible if she feels that way.
Mijoo
Song Eun-i called Mijoo a 'Romance Catalyst', implying that she enjoys having on-air relationships, and Mijoo agreed.

Mijoo admitted that she kindled romances with multiple guys on television shows.

"What I meant is that 'I' liked them.", she emphasized that those were mostly one-sided relationships.

"If you had to pick one, who would it be?", Song Eun-i asked, and the entire cast rushed up to Mijoo to get her answer.

There was just a split second of hesitation, but it was long enough for the members to sense that she had feelings for one of them.

With a cute smile, she confessed, "Cho Gue Sung is the closest to my ideal type.", mentioning the soccer player who is famous for his good looks.
Mijoo
(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.