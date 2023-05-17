[SBS Star] TAEYANG Thanks Min Hyorin for Holding Him Back from Getting Swayed by Anything

이미지 확대하기

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG thanked his wife actress Min Hyorin for everything she has done for him.On May 16, TAEYANG updated his YouTube channel with a new video that showed the journey of making his latest solo album 'Down to Earth'.At the end of the video, TAEYANG added a short clip of him going for a walk with Min Hyorin and their son.When they were walking in the park side by side, Min Hyorin commented, "I guess cherry blossoms are all gone.", then excitedly added as she spotted a lilac tree, "Oh, is that lilac? I love lilac!TAEYANG talked over this clip of his family enjoying a beautiful spring day, regarding one of the tracks in the album 'Reason', which he explained is about his wife.TAEYANG started off by stating, "I actually don't tend to let my wife listen to my music, because she's too honest. She would tell me if it's good, but she would also tell me if it's bad. And she's pretty accurate about them. So, I never let her listen to an unfinished song."The BIGBANG member continued, "When I was still working on 'Reason' though, my wife happened to listen to it. She was like, 'Oh? Is this song about me?', and I told her that she was right. She liked it a lot. Vince sang a demo for 'Reason' a long time ago, where the chorus just went, 'I, I, I'. But I thought the arrangements and direction didn't fit me well, so I put it off to the side then.""Then recently, I came up with the title 'Reason', and saw myself rearranging the song. From that day, I began re-writing a song about what love is, from my current point of view. I wanted to unravel some personal stories in it as well.""The bridge in the song contains feelings about her and how she helps me stay grounded even in times of despair and struggles. She sacrifices way more than I do, and is always there to help me learn. I would say it's a song with those emotions captured in."The video ended with Min Hyorin filming TAEYANG having a quality time with his son by pushing a stroller around his neighborhood.TAEYANG and Min Hyorin first met each other for his music video '1AM' in 2014.Following their 4-year relationship, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin got married in 2018, and their son was born about a year and a half ago in November 2021.(Credit= 'TAEYANG' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)