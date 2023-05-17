[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Caught Kissing a Stranger at the Gucci Cruise 2024 After-Party?

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actor IU was seen kissing someone at a fashion show's after-party.On May 16, the Italian fashion house Gucci had Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, Gyeongbokgung Palace.What made the show more special is that it was staged in Geunjeongjeon Hall, the country's national treasure.The lamp light glowed like a halo star in Geunjeongjeon, where the king greeted foreign envoys and ambassadors hundreds of years ago during the Joseon dynasty.Many celebrities have attended to add sparkle to the night and one of them was the fashion house's global ambassador, IU.IU dazzled in a see-through dress adorned with yellow embroidered flowers, perfectly elegant and lovely.Fans marveled at how beautiful she looked in the released photos.Later that day, however, fans were treated to another surprise.Thai actor/model Davika Hoorne posted a video of her and IU on Instagram.The video showed Davika Hoorne telling IU, "Happy birthday", and pursing her lips to ask for a kiss.IU shyly gave the Thai star a peck on the cheek.Many have wondered how did IU, a well-known introvert, kissed a stranger.It was discovered that the two stars had met multiple times at Gucci fashion shows.In 2021, Davika Hoorne attended the Gucci FW21 show and became the brand's ambassador in 2022.IU also became the fashion house's global ambassador in early 2022, after being a Korean house ambassador since 2020.The two celebrities appear to have become closer as they were seatmates in several shows.It is also found that their birthdays are the same, May 16.Davika Hoorne congratulated IU's birthday alongside the video, referring to her as the twin."I hope you like my birthday gift! Wishing you all the best.", she wrote.Online users cheered at their unexpected friendship, hoping they would remain the 'Gucci Seatmates' forever.(Credit= 'GUCCI' YouTube, 'davikah' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'IUarchiving' Twitter)(SBS Star)