뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Caught Kissing a Stranger at the Gucci Cruise 2024 After-Party?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Caught Kissing a Stranger at the Gucci Cruise 2024 After-Party?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.17 11:38 Updated 2023.05.17 11:39 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Caught Kissing a Stranger at the Gucci Cruise 2024 After-Party?
Singer/actor IU was seen kissing someone at a fashion show's after-party.

On May 16, the Italian fashion house Gucci had Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, Gyeongbokgung Palace.

What made the show more special is that it was staged in Geunjeongjeon Hall, the country's national treasure.

The lamp light glowed like a halo star in Geunjeongjeon, where the king greeted foreign envoys and ambassadors hundreds of years ago during the Joseon dynasty.
IU
Many celebrities have attended to add sparkle to the night and one of them was the fashion house's global ambassador, IU.

IU dazzled in a see-through dress adorned with yellow embroidered flowers, perfectly elegant and lovely.

Fans marveled at how beautiful she looked in the released photos.
IU
Later that day, however, fans were treated to another surprise.

Thai actor/model Davika Hoorne posted a video of her and IU on Instagram. 

The video showed Davika Hoorne telling IU, "Happy birthday", and pursing her lips to ask for a kiss.

IU shyly gave the Thai star a peck on the cheek.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

davikah(@davikah)님의 공유 게시물


Many have wondered how did IU, a well-known introvert, kissed a stranger.

It was discovered that the two stars had met multiple times at Gucci fashion shows.

In 2021, Davika Hoorne attended the Gucci FW21 show and became the brand's ambassador in 2022.

IU also became the fashion house's global ambassador in early 2022, after being a Korean house ambassador since 2020.

The two celebrities appear to have become closer as they were seatmates in several shows.
 
It is also found that their birthdays are the same, May 16.

Davika Hoorne congratulated IU's birthday alongside the video, referring to her as the twin.

"I hope you like my birthday gift! Wishing you all the best.", she wrote.

Online users cheered at their unexpected friendship, hoping they would remain the 'Gucci Seatmates' forever.

(Credit= 'GUCCI' YouTube, 'davikah' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'IUarchiving' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.