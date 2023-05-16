[SBS Star] Yuri Shares How Much She Loves Selling & Buying Secondhand Goods Online

이미지 확대하기

Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that she loves selling and buying secondhand goods online.On May 16 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'A Date at Two in the Afternoon' (literal title), Yuri joined as the host of the day and her fellow group member Hyoyeon as a guest.When Yuri was reading real-time text messages that were sent to the radio station, she noticed one message and decided to read it out loud to her listeners.The message said, "I'm here to sell my stuff to a person I spoke to on an online secondhand marketplace, but he/she didn't show up. I traveled to this location on a bike for 50 minutes. I feel so frustrated right now."Yuri expressed her anger about the person not turning up like they said they would, "Guys, don't do anything like that. Seriously, that's not right. Where are your manners? If they don't show up, the mobile application should give them a penalty or something. We need that kind of system!"Then, Yuri spoke about using an online secondhand marketplace herself; it happened to be that she is a regular user of Danggeun Market (the largest online secondhand marketplace in Korea)."I love Danggeun Market. I absolutely adore that application.", she laughed and added, "Once, I didn't know how much my used product cost, so I listed it on the application very cheaply. It was almost new, because I hadn't really used it. And I received lots of messages on that day. Maybe I'm an attention seeker, but the messages made me all excited."She continued, "Since there were many people who wanted to buy it from me, I could choose who I wanted to sell it to. That was one of the most fun parts of it. Ummm... How do I explain it? I played hard to get? Yeah, that's what I did with them. In the end, I sold it to the most-needed person. It was one interesting experience."Afterward, Yuri informed the listeners that she is not the only Girls' Generation member that loves Danggeun Market."Sooyoung is always on Danggen Market. She's more into it than I am. She even says her meeting time with the Danggeun Market user is more important than her appointed time with me!"As the listeners discovered that the members of Girls' Generation also used Danggeun Market, they were totally fascinated; one texted commenting, "I would've never thought you two would be on Danggeun Market. This is interesting!"To this text, Yuri once again showed her love for the online secondhand store, "Well, there are lots of good products listed on Danggeun Market, with some of them being unique."(Credit= MBC FM4U A Date at Two in the Afternoon, 'yulyulk' Instagram)(SBS Star)