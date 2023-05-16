[SBS Star] SISTAR Returns as Wedding Guests with Perfect Impromptu Performance

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Members of the disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR sang together once again at a wedding.SISTAR members attended a wedding on May 14.On May 15, someone wrote about the wedding online, titled, 'All the STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT artists went to this wedding', which drew a lot of attention.Many K-pop artists, including IVE, WSJN, MONSTA X, and SISTAR, lined up to pose for a group picture in the shared photo.Many have wondered whose wedding it would be to invite one of the greatest K-pop girl groups of then and now, SISTAR and IVE.The groom of this fabulous wedding turned out to be a manager who had previously worked for SISTAR for a long time, and is now working for IVE.When SISTAR first appeared in the K-pop scene in June of 2010, the group captivated fans with their passionate vocals and powerful performances.So the news of their disbandment broke the fans' hearts when it was announced on May 22, 2017.The group had a reunion performance at a television show on July 22, last year.And 10 months later, SISTAR members all went to the manager's wedding with no clue that they would be having another reunion moment in a few minutes.The wedding was hosted by singer JEONG SEWOON.And there was someone who was supposed to sing at the wedding but had to cancel due to health issues.Fortunately for the bride and groom, there were enough singers in the room to request a verse.SISTAR members were the ones who were asked, and it is said that they said "yes" with no hesitation.They performed one of their hit songs, 'Loving U', which perfectly matched the occasion.As they went on the stage, one of the members, HYOLYN said, "I remind you that we are not prepared for this. We are doing this for the man of the hour.", stressing that they are singing out of the blue.However, SISTAR members sang the song flawlessly as if they had been performing together all along.It was mind-blowing given that they had zero preparation or rehearsal before the performance.All of the guests and STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT employees applauded their unwavering friendship and singing.(Credit= 'nagiihj' Twitter, 'xhyolynx' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)