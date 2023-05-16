[SBS Star] Fans Bash IVE After Assuming 'Rude' Hoobae BANG CHAN Referred to Was Them

뉴스
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.16 14:51
Some K-pop fans are attacking girl group IVE for something that has not even been identified as true. 

Recently, BANG CHAN of boy group Stray Kids spent quality time with fans via live broadcast. 

During the live broadcast, BANG CHAN told fans what it was like to be in Paris, France for KBS' special music show '2023 Music Bank in Paris' earlier this month. 

"'Music Bank in Paris' was good. It was fun, because it had been ages since we've been to Paris. We got to work with lots of great artists as well. It was very nice." 

As he reflected on his time in Paris, shooting '2023 Music Bank in Paris', BANG CHAN suddenly turned serious and frowned a little as if he remembered a negative incident from then. 
BANG CHAN
BANG CHAN carefully started to speak, "I might sound like a boomer for saying this, because all generations are different. But... I feel like it's come to the point where greeting someone is not considered as basic manners now."  

The Stray Kids leader continued, "I'm not cussing people out or anything. It's simply that... I mean, I'm perhaps over-thinking, but... If you walk by someone, you say hello, right? If they don't reply though, it'd kind of be like, 'What the...? Oh, well. Okay, fine.', since there are a number of situations where that could possibly happen." 

He went on, "The more I thought about it, however, it made me think like, 'Is the K-pop generation nowadays allowed to do that?' I don't know. They could've been shy as we aren't close, but it may be a different generation thing, and am going to have to just live with it, I guess?", then chuckled. 

Fans demanded for names of this 'rude' hoobae group who ignored him, BANG CHAN laughed and said he was not going to specify anyone, then ended the topic there. 
 

Following the live broadcast, fans raged against the hoobae group, and began making their guesses on which group that might be. 

The K-pop groups that joined '2023 Music Bank in Paris' include Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, CRAVITY, AB6IX, THE BOYZ, MAMAMOO, NMIXX and IVE, with actor Park Bo Gum as a host. 

Out of all these groups, IVE became fans' target to attack for 'not greeting BANG CHAN back'. 

BANG CHAN never said the name of the group or members, but they just presumed that the hoobae group he mentioned in his live was IVE for some reason. 

Ever since, IVE has been attacked from many fans around the world, and currently, there are also fans who are criticizing those fans for attacking IVE for an unidentified fact. 
IVE
(Credit= 'realstraykids' Instagram, 'IVEstarship' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
