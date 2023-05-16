뉴스
[SBS Star] Will BLACKPINK Saga Go On? ROSE May Have Hinted at Contract Renewal
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.16 13:33 View Count
ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK said something that might imply that all the members will re-sign their contracts.

BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink World Tour' concluded triumphantly on May 14 in Singapore's National Stadium.

Singaporean fans greeted their return with joy following their last show in the country in 2019.

Facing the sea of pink lights overflowing the stadium, ROSÉ wrapped up the concert with passionate words.

Addressing their four years of waiting―which is never easy―the singer disclosed her gratitude to the audience for waiting for them and loving their music.

"We know you guys waited a long time for us to come back. Four years is a…it's a long time. So thank you for waiting patiently for us and thank you for supporting our music."

Then she added, "BLACKPINK isn't going anywhere! We love you so much."
 
A hail of cheers rocked the stadium as she spoke.

It was a touching speech indeed, but the fans may have rejoiced for a more complicated reason.

BLACKPINK's contract with their management company, YG ENTERTAINMENT, is set to expire in the coming August.

The members have been focusing on their world tour while also actively getting media attention as solo artists.

The stakes have never been higher as many suspicions about potential conflicts of interest among the four members began to circulate.

Some prospect is that the group will not survive the process and will be split up.

The impending launch of the agency's first new girl group in seven years, BABYMONSTER, has raised concerns about the end of BLACKPINK's saga.

However, ROSÉ's comment in a recent concert gave fans hope.

"BLACKPINK isn't going anywhere.", her words have been interpreted as a positive signal that all members would renew the contract.

The public's attention is focused on the future of K-pop legend.
(Credit= 'rose_are_rosie' Instagram, 'eleven_digits' 'intolalisa_m' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
