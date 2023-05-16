뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Debate Goes On About Whether Hwa Sa's Sexual Performance Was Appropriate
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Debate Goes On About Whether Hwa Sa's Sexual Performance Was Appropriate

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.16 11:30 View Count
[SBS Star] Debate Goes On About Whether Hwa Sas Sexual Performance Was Appropriate
The debate over the appropriateness of Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's sexual performance is heating up in Korea. 

On May 12, Hwa Sa performed at Sungkyunkwan University's annual music festival as part of her television show 'The Dancing Wanderers'. 

At the festival, Hwa Sa performed a compilation of MAMAMOO's hit songs that includes 'Décalcomanie', 'Starry night', 'Egotistic' and more, as well as her solo track 'Don't', featuring hip-hop artist Loco.

All people enjoyed her flawlessly performing MAMAMOO songs by herself; it was at the beginning of 'Don't' that her performance was frowned upon by some. 

Being a song about trying to stop herself from being seduced by a guy that she does not want to get attracted to, Hwa Sa started off the performance with some sexy moves. 
Hwa Sa
As the song went on, she suddenly squatted down on stage, and spread her legs wide. 

Then, she licked her fingers, lowered the fingers down close to her private part and roughly brushed them over her private part, while pulling a sensual expression on the face. 

Although 'The Dancing Wanderers' is scheduled to broadcast her performance, a lot of students and fans who attended the festival filmed her performance and uploaded their videos online. 

Since Korea is a pretty conservative country, her sexual performance at the college festival stood out to many, catching the eye of everyone.
Hwa Sa
Receiving mixed reactions, it soon became a hot topic online. 

Some are saying that they love the performance, saying that it was sexy, but there seems to be more people who are stating otherwise. 

The ones criticizing her performance explained their reasons, "That's just too much, especially for a TV show and college festival. Totally inappropriate. It's way too erotic and suggestive." 
 

'The Dancing Wanderers' is planned to air the performance of Hwa Sa and other members of the show―Kim Wan Sun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyo-ri and BoA―at the festival on May 25. 

(Credit= 'z a m' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.