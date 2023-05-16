[SBS Star] Debate Goes On About Whether Hwa Sa's Sexual Performance Was Appropriate

이미지 확대하기

The debate over the appropriateness of Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's sexual performance is heating up in Korea.On May 12, Hwa Sa performed at Sungkyunkwan University's annual music festival as part of her television show 'The Dancing Wanderers'.At the festival, Hwa Sa performed a compilation of MAMAMOO's hit songs that includes 'Décalcomanie', 'Starry night', 'Egotistic' and more, as well as her solo track 'Don't', featuring hip-hop artist Loco.All people enjoyed her flawlessly performing MAMAMOO songs by herself; it was at the beginning of 'Don't' that her performance was frowned upon by some.Being a song about trying to stop herself from being seduced by a guy that she does not want to get attracted to, Hwa Sa started off the performance with some sexy moves.As the song went on, she suddenly squatted down on stage, and spread her legs wide.Then, she licked her fingers, lowered the fingers down close to her private part and roughly brushed them over her private part, while pulling a sensual expression on the face.Although 'The Dancing Wanderers' is scheduled to broadcast her performance, a lot of students and fans who attended the festival filmed her performance and uploaded their videos online.Since Korea is a pretty conservative country, her sexual performance at the college festival stood out to many, catching the eye of everyone.Receiving mixed reactions, it soon became a hot topic online.Some are saying that they love the performance, saying that it was sexy, but there seems to be more people who are stating otherwise.The ones criticizing her performance explained their reasons, "That's just too much, especially for a TV show and college festival. Totally inappropriate. It's way too erotic and suggestive."'The Dancing Wanderers' is planned to air the performance of Hwa Sa and other members of the show―Kim Wan Sun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyo-ri and BoA―at the festival on May 25.(Credit= 'z a m' YouTube)(SBS Star)