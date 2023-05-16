[SBS Star] NewJeans HAERIN Spills Story Behind Her Signature Pose 'Diamond Heart'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

HAERIN of K-pop girl group NewJeans explained how her signature pose was made.On May 13, one fashion magazine posted a video interview of HAERIN in which she shows and explains what is in her bag.She said that she enjoys watching people explain what might be in their bags, and her one would be described as simple and unique.What caught the K-pop star's heart these days was green-colored items, and one of them was a frog-like character."I heard that you like frogs.", as the interviewer asked, HAERIN explained that she got attached to the frog character ever since people told her that it reminds them of her."That's how I've got into it. I'm trying to buy more items of this character.", she said.The interviewer asked HAERIN what a 'diamond heart' is.On August 6 of 2022, NewJeans members did a live broadcast in which HAERIN showed a new version of a heart pose, leaving the fans in confusion.All the members made hearts with their hands but HAERIN had a different thing in mind.She started the same, making an ordinary heart like the other members, then switched it into a rectangular shape using her fingers.The members laughed at her peculiar heart but fans loved it.They raved at her unpredictable quirkiness, and doing the 'diamond heart' pose became a trend.This became her ongoing signature pose as she kept doing it.And on the interview, HAERIN shared the thought behind the unconventional heart pose."It wasn't intended at all.", HAERIN said.With a smile, she added, "We all were going to do a heart pose and I guess I didn't want to do the heart at that time. So I just made another shape and people named it a 'diamond heart'."She says having a signature pose came in handy."In our music video for 'OMG', there is a scene where each member comes forward and does different poses. Thinking of what to do, 'diamond heart' came up to my mind first.", she did the pose as she explained.(Credit='VOGUE KOREA' 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)