[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Reveals the Last Time She Spoke to Her Sister Was February

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa illustrated her relationship with her older sister, who is five years older than she is.On May 12, one popular YouTube channel uploaded a video of KARINA chatting with four other girls on the phone, pretending to have an older brother like them.Before the 'game' began, KARINA confidently told the production team, "I'm so not going to get caught. I've seen sister-brother fights on dramas a lot, and I'm obsessed with K-dramas. I think I'll be able to portray their relationship very well today."The rule was, each of them had to choose one person who they thought was faking to have an older brother at the end of their conversation.During their talk, they spoke on various topics and shared personal experiences.To a question, "Have you ever fought with your older brother? Not just a small fight, but a massive one?"KARINA was stuck answering this question, as she has never fought with her sister, but she eventually thought of one time when they had a fight(ish) and told the girls about it, only changing her sister as brother."When my brother was watching TV, I stood in front of the screen, just to tease him. I was like, 'You can't see it, can you?' Then, he threw a remote control at me."Since it was a story that was likely to happen between a sister and brother, the girls believed that KARINA was not the imposter.But her effort ended up being for nothing when they shared a KakaoTalk (mobile messenger) conversation with their brother.KARINA changed the name of her sister from 'unnie' (older sister) to 'oppa' (older brother) when showing them their conversation, but after the girls saw that 'he' had sent her a mobile gift, they all went, "That's no way a brother. Brothers would never do anything like that. She doesn't have a brother, she has a sister!"When their talk ended, KARINA sighed and bitterly smiled as she was chosen as someone with a fake older brother.KARINA commented, "Was it that wrong for my 'brother' to send me a mobile gift? I don't speak to my sister much, so I thought they would buy it, but I was wrong!"She went on, "I talked to my sister like two days ago. At that time, I told her that I was filming a music video, I was done with my recording and stuff. I scrolled up our conversation then, wondering how long it had been since we last spoke to each other. It happened to be the last time we spoke before two days ago was in February!", then laughed hard.(Credit= 'Pixid' YouTube)(SBS Star)