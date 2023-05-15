[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Perfectly Recreates '10 Minutes' & 'U-Go-Girl' Days After 20 Years

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri perfectly recreated herself from '10 Minutes' and 'U-Go-Girl' days, 20 years later.On May 12, Lee Hyo-ri was invited to perform at Sungkyunkwan University's annual music festival.At the campus, Lee Hyo-ri performed her songs '10 Minutes' and 'U-Go-Girl' for the first time in 20 years.Released in 2003 and 2008, '10 Minutes' and 'U-Go-Girl' are mega-hit tracks that majorly helped Lee Hyo-ri the superstar she is now.For her performance, Lee Hyo-ri put on the style of outfit and accessories as well as make-up from those days.Even though she is in her 40s now, she successfully managed to replicate herself from the past when she was in her 20s.Her style did not look as if they were out of style as well; in fact, she looked fashionable and stylish like that.Not only that, but she also sang and danced just like the old days.It was certainly jaw-dropping to witness her looking and performing exactly like the past.Most of the people in the crowd were from a different generation―a much younger one―but they went wild during her performance.Her amazing performance got them all excited for sure, but it was also because they knew the songs well, since they were such legendary songs in the '00s.They cheered for Lee Hyo-ri hard, and sang along with her songs aloud.Upon seeing her performance, nobody could disagree to a well-known saying, "Lee Hyo-ri is always going to be Lee Hyo-ri.", that has always been on the Internet.Under her performance videos, comments like these were seen: "Wow, I feel like I'm the only one getting old.", "This really shows why Lee Hyo-ri has been a superstar from the moment of her debut.", "How did she pull it off like that? Whoa!" and more.(Credit= '비몽' YouTube)(SBS Star)