[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Describes How Chaotic His Wedding with Han Ga In Was like

Actor Yeon Jung Hoon described his wedding with actress Han Ga In as total chaos.On May 14 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Yeon Jung Hoon thought back to his wedding day.The members of '2 Days & 1 Night' gathered at KBS headquarters together before they headed to Dangjin, Chungcheong-do for their trip.Since May is known as the 'Family Month' in Korea, Kim Jong-min of K-pop group KOYOTE shared his wish to get married next year.To this, hip-hop artist DIN DIN commented, "If Jong-min gets married, half of people in Korea would probably go to his wedding. They'll be that happy for him. Oh, Jung Hoon, I remember your wedding to be a little disorganized. Wasn't it?"While reminiscing the past, Yeon Jung Hoon gave his answer, "Ah yeah, you're right. Back then, it was normal for celebrities to hold a public wedding ceremony. If we held a private one, we would get bashed. That was how things were then. But our wedding marked the last public wedding ceremony held by a celebrity, and it's for good reasons.", then chuckled.He elaborated on why he would say that, "Way too many people came to our wedding. Hundreds of uninvited guests, including reporters, cameramen and fans, came to the venue that it was completely packed. The decorations and glasses broke and all."He went on, "My aunt couldn't even enter the venue. The only thing she saw on my wedding day was apparently the back of reporters and cameramen. There were over 500 people solely from the press. It was crazy like that."DIN DIN laughed and made an attention-grabbing suggestion, "Ah, okay. I get it. But you could have a second wedding, since your 20th wedding anniversary is coming up soon. You could hold one on our show! We would be there. How about that?"Yeon Jung Hoon waved his hand as in a big no-no, and replied, "You know what? Thank you for your suggestion, but if I were to hold another wedding, I would like to hold it privately this time. So, no thanks!"Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In tied the knot in May 2005; they have one daughter and one son.(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night)(SBS Star)