[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Describes How Chaotic His Wedding with Han Ga In Was like

On May 14 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Yeon Jung Hoon thought back to his wedding day.
The members of '2 Days & 1 Night' gathered at KBS headquarters together before they headed to Dangjin, Chungcheong-do for their trip.
Since May is known as the 'Family Month' in Korea, Kim Jong-min of K-pop group KOYOTE shared his wish to get married next year.
To this, hip-hop artist DIN DIN commented, "If Jong-min gets married, half of people in Korea would probably go to his wedding. They'll be that happy for him. Oh, Jung Hoon, I remember your wedding to be a little disorganized. Wasn't it?"
He elaborated on why he would say that, "Way too many people came to our wedding. Hundreds of uninvited guests, including reporters, cameramen and fans, came to the venue that it was completely packed. The decorations and glasses broke and all."
He went on, "My aunt couldn't even enter the venue. The only thing she saw on my wedding day was apparently the back of reporters and cameramen. There were over 500 people solely from the press. It was crazy like that."
Yeon Jung Hoon waved his hand as in a big no-no, and replied, "You know what? Thank you for your suggestion, but if I were to hold another wedding, I would like to hold it privately this time. So, no thanks!"
(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night)
(SBS Star)