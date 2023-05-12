[SBS Star] '33' Ryu Phillip Points Out to His Wife '50' Mina that She Looks Bad

이미지 확대하기

Singer Ryu Phillip was spotted pointing out to his '17-year-older' wife singer Mina that she looks bad.On May 11, a new video was uploaded on Ryu Phillip and Mina's 'couple' YouTube channel.In the video, Ryu Phillip and Mina went on a date to Baekhyeon-dong, Bundang―an area where it is known for having pretty cafés.On their way there, Mina, next to Ryu Phillip driving their car, stared at him for a bit, then commented, "Baby, you look so cute today. You're like shining today, and my camera doesn't do it justice."She carried on complimenting his looks, "I love your new hair. It looks really good on you. The gold frame on your glasses makes you shine even more."When they got off the car, Mina excitedly said to Ryu Philip, "I'm happy wherever I go, as long as I'm with you, baby. Let's grab something tasty together."They entered one café, and ordered drinks and also some paninis.After getting some rest at the café, they headed to a famous pasta place for a proper meal.There, Mina said while looking at the menu, "I know I had a panini earlier, but I really want to eat more food. It wasn't very filling. That panini was pretty much like dessert, wasn't it? Okay, actually, more like an appetizer. I have a great appetite nowadays."Then, she told Ryu Phillip what she wanted to get, which was cream pasta with meat sauce.To this, Ryu Phillip somewhat coldly answered, "You need to go on a diet. I'm serious. Look at your face. It looks bad."Not minding his cold words at all, Mina commented, "I haven't been able to exercise much lately.", then said looking at herself in the mirror, "I look fine!"Ryu Phillip once again emphasized the need of self care to Mina, "You honestly did gain a lot of weight."Mina responded with a big smile, "Oh, I did, but I only gained like a kilogram! That's no issue.", not seeming to care what he said.But as Ryu Phillip was filming Mina, he stated, "But you look pretty on here."; it is presumed that he brought up her weight gain simply because he was worried about her.Ryu Phillip and Mina are 17 years apart, with Mina being the older one.They married each other in 2018, when Ryu Phillip was in his 20s and Mina in her 40s; currently, Ryu Phillip is 33 years old and Mina is 50 years old.(Credit= '필미커플 - 17살 연상연하 부부' YouTube)(SBS Star)