뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She Lost Faith in People as Fame Showed Their Duality
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She Lost Faith in People as Fame Showed Their Duality

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.12 17:50 View Count
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She Lost Faith in People as Fame Showed Their Duality
Actress Koo Hye Sun expressed true feelings about people's misconceptions of her. 

On May 11, a video interview with Koo Hye Sun was uploaded on a YouTube channel.

In the video, the actress addressed some of the misunderstandings about her.

"I am not weird. People say that I am peculiar but I am not like that in person.", she stated.

Koo Hye Sun debuted in 2002 with a television commercial after becoming popular for her beauty online. 

She commented, "It felt good at the time. Back then it was just fun that people are recognizing me."

She says that starring in KBS' mega-hit series 'Boys Over Flowers' in 2009 transformed her life for the better and the worse.
Koo Hye Sun
"It was a turning point. I gathered more haters as I got more famous.", she said, "There were a lot of rumors, too. In my twenties, I was both successful and miserable."

Got under the spotlight during the dawn of internet culture, the actress says she was confused by people's duality.

"Outside, people seemed delighted to see me, but online with anonymity, they were completely different. The gap destroyed my faith in people.", she confessed, adding, "I couldn't erase the thought that even though they are nice to me, they may be feeling differently on the inside. It made me feel lonely."

Koo Hye Sun says there were countless hateful comments.

In her mind, the most hurtful words were, "Whatever she says, I can't believe it.", "She is telling different things from the last time."
Koo Hye Sun
"What I said didn't matter. Even when I say the same thing, it comes out differently since several people are writing down and reporting about it. And people say I 'lied again' since the context changes.", Koo Hye Sun explained.

However, the actress says she understands the public's misunderstanding.

"There are lots of shows for stars to come and speak for themselves. Back then media coverage was the only way. I understand why people judged me. If that's what you heard, you could have seen me that way."

The actress says she will continue to live life of her own will no matter what people say.

She disclosed the reason why she keeps on directing and painting even with cynical responses.

"I know there are easier ways, but I want to be a person who expresses. I think I am still in the process of finding my identity."
Koo Hye Sun
(Credit= '뭐볼광' YouTube, KBS Boys Over Flowers)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.