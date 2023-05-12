[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She Lost Faith in People as Fame Showed Their Duality

이미지 확대하기

Actress Koo Hye Sun expressed true feelings about people's misconceptions of her.On May 11, a video interview with Koo Hye Sun was uploaded on a YouTube channel.In the video, the actress addressed some of the misunderstandings about her."I am not weird. People say that I am peculiar but I am not like that in person.", she stated.Koo Hye Sun debuted in 2002 with a television commercial after becoming popular for her beauty online.She commented, "It felt good at the time. Back then it was just fun that people are recognizing me."She says that starring in KBS' mega-hit series 'Boys Over Flowers' in 2009 transformed her life for the better and the worse."It was a turning point. I gathered more haters as I got more famous.", she said, "There were a lot of rumors, too. In my twenties, I was both successful and miserable."Got under the spotlight during the dawn of internet culture, the actress says she was confused by people's duality."Outside, people seemed delighted to see me, but online with anonymity, they were completely different. The gap destroyed my faith in people.", she confessed, adding, "I couldn't erase the thought that even though they are nice to me, they may be feeling differently on the inside. It made me feel lonely."Koo Hye Sun says there were countless hateful comments.In her mind, the most hurtful words were, "Whatever she says, I can't believe it.", "She is telling different things from the last time.""What I said didn't matter. Even when I say the same thing, it comes out differently since several people are writing down and reporting about it. And people say I 'lied again' since the context changes.", Koo Hye Sun explained.However, the actress says she understands the public's misunderstanding."There are lots of shows for stars to come and speak for themselves. Back then media coverage was the only way. I understand why people judged me. If that's what you heard, you could have seen me that way."The actress says she will continue to live life of her own will no matter what people say.She disclosed the reason why she keeps on directing and painting even with cynical responses."I know there are easier ways, but I want to be a person who expresses. I think I am still in the process of finding my identity."(Credit= '뭐볼광' YouTube, KBS Boys Over Flowers)(SBS Star)