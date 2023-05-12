[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says She Has Anxiety Keeping Her Famous Muscles

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

KAZUHA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM confessed she feels pressured to maintain the body she is famous for.On May 11, SAKURA, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, KAZUHA, and Hong Eunchae of LE SSERAFIM guested on the YouTube show 'MMTG'.The host, entertainer Jaejae, went over each member's minor details that they had not had a chance to discuss on other shows.It was KAZUHA's turn and Jaejae cited her famous line from the group's debut title, 'ANTIFRAGILE'."You sang, 'Don't forget the toeshoes that I left', and it seems to be unforgettable, indeed.", Jaejae said as she played one of KAZUHA's past videos.It was KAZUHA furiously banging the toeshoes on the wall to break it in when she was a ballerina.Members' eyes widened as they witnessed her wild side."Ballerinas do that in real life. It is good for stress. You know, It is better than beating people.", her quip made the members giggle."What the hell, KAZUHA?", said the host, bursting out laughing.SAKURA, who is Japanese as well as KAZUHA remarked, "People from Osaka, Japan live for joking."KAZUHA agreed, "'You're funny', is the best compliment.""I can see your eyes sparkle when you're trying to say something funny.", the host said, praising how cute she is.However, Jaejae then revealed the other side of the adorable KAZUHA.Previously, one internet user shared that they overheard a random person's initial opinion of KAZUHA."The people next to me said, 'Hey… She is totally a 'Beauty and the Beast'. Her face says beauty but there's a beast from the neck down.'", the post went viral.According to LE SSERAFIM members, they see KAZUHA as a 'beast' since she is such a strong and cool person."I used to study abroad and lived all by myself, I guess it made me stronger.", KAZUHA explained.But even the strong KAZUHA admits to having one insecurity."I'm stressed about maintaining the muscles, so I care about my body more than my face."She went on, "If I lose my muscles, I feel like people will be disappointed in me. They might say, 'What happened, KAZUHA? You've changed!'"LE SSERAFIM members and Jaejae requested the viewers not to do so even if she loses her muscles.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)