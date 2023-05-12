뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says She Has Anxiety Keeping Her Famous Muscles
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says She Has Anxiety Keeping Her Famous Muscles

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.12 16:03 View Count
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Says She Has Anxiety Keeping Her Famous Muscles
KAZUHA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM confessed she feels pressured to maintain the body she is famous for.

On May 11, SAKURA, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, KAZUHA, and Hong Eunchae of LE SSERAFIM guested on the YouTube show 'MMTG'.

The host, entertainer Jaejae, went over each member's minor details that they had not had a chance to discuss on other shows. 

It was KAZUHA's turn and Jaejae cited her famous line from the group's debut title, 'ANTIFRAGILE'.

"You sang, 'Don't forget the toeshoes that I left', and it seems to be unforgettable, indeed.", Jaejae said as she played one of KAZUHA's past videos. 

It was KAZUHA furiously banging the toeshoes on the wall to break it in when she was a ballerina.

Members' eyes widened as they witnessed her wild side.

"Ballerinas do that in real life. It is good for stress. You know, It is better than beating people.", her quip made the members giggle.

"What the hell, KAZUHA?", said the host, bursting out laughing.

SAKURA, who is Japanese as well as KAZUHA remarked, "People from Osaka, Japan live for joking."

KAZUHA agreed, "'You're funny', is the best compliment."

"I can see your eyes sparkle when you're trying to say something funny.", the host said, praising how cute she is.
KAZUHA
However, Jaejae then revealed the other side of the adorable KAZUHA.

Previously, one internet user shared that they overheard a random person's initial opinion of KAZUHA.

"The people next to me said, 'Hey… She is totally a 'Beauty and the Beast'. Her face says beauty but there's a beast from the neck down.'", the post went viral.

According to LE SSERAFIM members, they see KAZUHA as a 'beast' since she is such a strong and cool person.

"I used to study abroad and lived all by myself, I guess it made me stronger.", KAZUHA explained.

But even the strong KAZUHA admits to having one insecurity.

"I'm stressed about maintaining the muscles, so I care about my body more than my face."

She went on, "If I lose my muscles, I feel like people will be disappointed in me. They might say, 'What happened, KAZUHA? You've changed!'"

LE SSERAFIM members and Jaejae requested the viewers not to do so even if she loses her muscles.
KAZUHA
KAZUHA
(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.