[SBS Star] Fans Are Concerned Over aespa WINTER Being Way Too Thin
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.12 15:13
Many are concerned over WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa's health. 

On May 8, aespa returned to the world of K-pop with their latest mini album 'MY WORLD'. 

As part of their album promotion, they have performed on various music shows since. 

In one of the recent music shows, Mnet's music show 'M COUNTDOWN', WINTER made fans worried about her health. 

For the title track 'Spicy' performance, WINTER styled herself with a cute pink crop top and black/gray plaid skirt. 

More than the group's long-awaited comeback performance itself though, the greatly-visible rib cage of WINTER as well as her super thin arms grabbed more attention of fans. 

Her rib cage was very much shown every time she moved, and her lean arms made them gasp.

They were especially visible to a greater degree because of the lighting that was used on stage. 
WINTER
WINTER has always been skinny, but it seemed like she had recently lost a lot more weight before the group's comeback. 

After seeing her this way, some fans could not help themselves but raise concerns over her health. 

Fans worriedly stated that they believe WINTER is dangerously underweight, and she must gain weight for her health; for her own good. 
WINTER
At the end of last month, WINTER actually was absent from two of the group's Japanese concert shows due to her poor health condition. 

At that time, aespa's agency SM Entertainment abruptly released a notice right before the concert.

Regarding her health issues, WINTER said on May 8, "I wasn't able to spend time with my Japanese fans then, and I feel terrible about that. But I'm in a good state now. I've fully recovered." 

Although WINTER explained that she had recovered her health, seeing her so thin like this still made fans worry.  

They are voicing their worries about her health by leaving comments online saying things such as,  "No... This isn't right. I feel like it's the fault of the industry...", "This shouldn't be considered beautiful! Health should definitely come before beauty.", "It looks like she has absolutely zero fat in her body!", "You need to eat more, WINTER!" and more. 
WINTER
(Credit= 'M2' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
