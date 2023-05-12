뉴스
[SBS Star] "Not That One!" Mijoo Freaks Out as Her Middle School Photo Unveiled

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.12 13:30
Mijoo of disbanded girl group Lovelyz was startled to face her photo from the past.

On May 11, K-pop artist SUNMI greeted the day's guest, Mijoo at her YouTube show.

Mijoo sweated as SUNMI told her that she had discovered several photos from Mijoo's past and that they were ready to be shown, organized in chronological order.

"Is there a particular phase that you'd like to see?", SUNMI asked.

Mijoo replied, "I don't want to look back on any of those times.", and grumbled, "You guys should have told me about it!"

But the host SUNMI did not budge.

Mijoo leaped out of the chair as SUNMI attempted to unveil her middle school picture.

"Please, not that one!", Mijoo exclaimed, "Have you consulted this with my management? This cannot happen!"

However, when Mijoo's middle-school self was revealed, SUNMI was surprised at her beauty.
Mijoo
As they discussed her middle school years, Mijoo's famous nickname of that time came to the surface.

Mijoo's middle school pictures and her nickname 'Okcheon Goddess' have been highlighted in online communities.

People used to call her 'Okcheon Goddess' because she was famous for her beauty when attending a middle school in Okcheon, Chungcheongbuk-do, they say.

SUNMI demanded an explanation.

"So, how did it start?", she inquired.

"It is hard to say because I really don't know.", Mijoo explained, "Someone put on the internet that, 'Mijoo was famous for her beauty in Okcheon'. It wasn't me! I never mentioned that I was called 'Okcheon Goddess' yet people think that I am the one who coined the phrase."
Mijoo
SUNMI re-examined the image and commented on how well the nickname suited her.

"Actually…", Mijoo shyly confessed, "I was very concerned about my image at that time, in light of my future debut."

"Even though I wasn't a trainee or anything, I pretended to be all coy and pure. It was when I was at my twenty that I had a contract with an entertainment company. I moved to Seoul the moment I turned twenty and trained for about a year and a half until debuted.", she reflected.
Mijoo
When SUNMI asked whether her parents were happy with her choice, Mijoo said, "They severely objected. My father is a teacher and expected me to focus on studying, but it simply wasn't for me." 

Despite her passion, Mijoo admits that being a trainee was not easy.

"Suddenly living alone away from my parents with whom I had been living for twenty years, I didn't feel like myself. One day I called my mom that I want to quit, and she scolded me, a lot. It helped. I got myself together thinking, 'This is the life that I chose.' And I held out with all my power and debuted."
Mijoo
(Credit= '모비딕 Mobidic' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
