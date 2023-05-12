뉴스
[SBS Star] NINGNING Says All aespa Members Have Private Social Media Accounts?
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.12
[SBS Star] NINGNING Says All aespa Members Have Private Social Media Accounts?
K-pop girl group aespa voiced their honest opinion to their company, SM Entertainment.

On May 10, a YouTube channel 'HANBAM' uploaded a video titled 'aespa from KWANGYA to Reality! Hur Young Ji Responds to aespa Members' Complaints with Spicy Solution'.

In the YouTube show presented by a member of K-pop girl group KARA, Hur Young Ji, aespa members came to share their issues about their company.

Hur Young Ji greeted each member of the group, KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING, and expressed sympathy for their hectic schedules as a K-pop group.

"Isn't your schedule jam-packed?", Hur Young Ji asked.

WINTER replied, "Yes, It is extraordinary."

"I don't get why the agencies sweat us like that.", aespa members could not stop their giggles as Hur Young Ji spoke.
aespa
Each aespa member disclosed what they want to tell their company, and WINTER said that she wanted a vacation and her own social media account.

"Do you guys don't have social media accounts?", Hur Young Ji addressed WINTER's second complaint, and KARINA answered that they only had the group's official account.

"I used to wonder why the management companies are being stiff about it, too.", Hur Young Ji stated as she began to share her views.

"You see, most of the K-pop groups follow this 'routine' on social media. At first, they create an official account for the entire group. And after around seven years of career, you get your own account."

KARINA and GISELLE agreed with Hur Young Ji's claim.

"Would they do that to keep us out of trouble?", asked KARINA.

"If that's what they're afraid of, they shouldn't let us do the live broadcasting!", GISELLE raged, "They should prevent us from everything in that sense!"
aespa
WINTER was perplexed as the other members seemed more concerned about the subject she brought.

"Why are these two mad about it more than I am?", she said, and KARINA immediately responded, "Hey, we're a team!"

Hur Young Ji, who has been in the industry for nine years, calmed aespa members by addressing her experience.

"Well, when you create your own account the problem follows. It is all fun at first, but soon the posting becomes a compulsion. When you have nothing to post, you start to feel sorry for the fans and burdened. So I think it may be better for you guys to wait a little.", she added, and aespa members nodded.

Then she whispered, "Just make a private account.", a friendly advice.

"We all have one.", NINGNING's response made Hur Young Ji burst into laughter.
aespa
(Credit= '한밤 HANBAM' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
