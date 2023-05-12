[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Prays for Cancer Patients Reflecting on His Own Experience

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin looked back on his 6-year halt after being diagnosed with cancer.On May 10, Kim Woo Bin guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' and shared his life story.Started modeling career in 2008, Kim Woo Bin debuted as an actor in KBS' 2011 series 'White Christmas' and became a trusty actor with an impressive portfolio.However, there is a significant gap in his career from 2017 until 2022.In May 2017, Kim Woo Bin's cancer diagnosis was known to the public.Looking back at the time, he described the six years of hiatus as "a heaven-sent vacation"."I am born positive. Everything, in my opinion, has two sides. There's no such thing that is only good or bad. I took it as a vacation sent from above since I used to be so busy that I couldn't take time to rest.", he explained."I turned to my family who live two minutes away I've only visited a few times. Back then I thought that was normal."Then the actor shared some emotional moments he experienced after the diagnosis."I looked into my mother's eyes to remember its shape. Sadness and delight came and go; it was a complicated feeling. Looking back, the time has left lots of fond memories.", he stated."When I was diagnosed I left a handwritten letter for my fans. 'I look forward to saying hello to you again with nothing going on.', I wrote, and wished to keep my promise."Kim Woo Bin says since he got to keep the promise, his new goal is to live the moment to the fullest."Before, I focused on the future; now I try to give my all to the present. Today I'm grateful to be able to finish shooting 'You Quiz on the Block' without a hitch.", he said.The actor wrapped up the interview by giving an encouraging message to those who are currently fighting for their lives."When I was sick, so many people prayed for me. They felt for my pain just because they had seen me on screen. I believe their love helped with my recovery. I pray hoping my prayer could reach more people.""It is just bad luck.", he resumed, "And we just happened to stumble upon it. You know that it is not our fault that this has happened to us. Don't spend your time in regret. Fight on, keeping yourself and your loved ones in mind.""With all the cheers and prayers you've sent in my heart, I myself will keep praying my prayer for miracles to happen in more families.", Kim Woo Bin's heartfelt words moved the viewers' hearts.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)