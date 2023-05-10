[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reacts to People Telling Him that He Looks Old

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok responded to some people telling him that he looks old.On May 8, Yu Jae Seok, comedian Cho Sae-ho, K-pop artist Mijoo and actress Jeon So Min discussed their opinions on various topics.While on the topic of 'age', Jeon So Min said to Yu Jae Seok, "As I get older, I keep asking myself, 'What kind of person do I have to slowly change to?' I especially stop and think when I see someone like you. I guess you probably look at someone who's older than yourself, and think the same way."Yu Jae Seok replied, "Well, I feel like we are trapped in the system that we've created ourselves. Don't you think we tend to limit ourselves too much because of our 'age'? As a member of this society, we should have some manners for sure. We have to have a certain level of basic morals, decency, mutual respect and such. But I want us to be all freed from 'age'.""If you want to wear a particular outfit, just go for it. What's wrong with that? You should wear it if you want to wear it. You shouldn't worry about what others might think and say regarding the choice of your clothes. Your 'age' shouldn't get in the way of you trying to do anything.", he added.Afterward, Yu Jae Seok mentioned some people telling him he looks old, and expressed his thoughts on that.The entertainer stated, "I get that sometimes, and what I want to tell them is, 'It's natural to look old when I am in fact getting older.'"He resumed, "I don't know if the expression 'being your age' is even correct. I don't agree much with the saying, 'You should be like this and that at a specific age.', you know."Despite Yu Jae Seok's attempt to make Jeon So Min understand age is just a number, like the old saying goes, she was still concerned that some may look at her as a childish person for her age.In response to her concern, Yu Jae Seok gave a sincere advice, "I want you to feel freer from the eyes of others. Try not to be conscious of how they might see or take you. You'll be fine as long as you don't cross the line. I, too, always do my best not to lock others within this system of 'age'."Jeon So Min, satisfied with his advice, nodded and showed him the brightest smile.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)