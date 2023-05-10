[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Sticks Out from the 'Black Knight' Cast at Press Conference

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin was at the center of attention with his fashion choice at the press conference for Netflix's series 'Black Knight'.On May 10, a press conference for 'Black Knight' was held.'Black Knight' is set in a dystopian future.The Korean Peninsula become an unhabitable place in the series where one cannot even breathe without a respirator due to extreme air pollution.Kim Woo Bin portrayed a delivery man who battles against the perpetrators who dominate the new world.Hosted by entertainer Park Kyeongrim, the director and the cast members talked about 'Black Knight'."Not so long ago, we all had to constantly wear a mask.", Kim Woo Bin started explaining why he took part in the series."When I read the script, it hit me that this might truly be our future, and I got caught up in the plot."However, Kim Woo Bin was the one that caught the host's attention that day.All of the other actors including the director dressed in black, well-fitting to the series title, 'Black Knight'.But the lead Kim Woo Bin stood out with a different choice: a khaki blazer and matching t-shirts."I arrived today and saw everyone dressed in black except me.", Kim Woo Bin replied as Park Kyeongrim mentioned his attire."I thought, 'Yeah, this is funny.'.", he joyfully chatted."Actually, as I was putting on my clothes, I assumed that all of the other cast members would be dressed in all-black. But I wanted to present myself to the press in a more appropriate-colored outfit."Then he elaborate, "I am standing at the center with the khaki outfit to display the desertified Korean Peninsula."His amusing quip filled the venue with laughter.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)