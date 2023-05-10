뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Reveals an Unexpected Way One Male Celebrity Flirted with Her
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Reveals an Unexpected Way One Male Celebrity Flirted with Her

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.10
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Reveals an Unexpected Way One Male Celebrity Flirted with Her
Model Han Hye Jin shared an unexpected way one male celebrity flirted with her. 

On May 9 episode of KBS' television show 'Love Naggers Season 3', the members read an interesting story that was sent to them anonymously. 

It was that her boyfriend was too caring and nice, not just to her, but to everybody, including all girls around him, and she was afraid he was not really into her.  

After reading this story, the members discussed the boyfriend's behavior. 
Love Naggers
While doing so, Han Hye Jin commented, "Seeing him flirting with other girls all the time, my guess is that he is pretty handsome, who very likely knows he is good-looking." 

Then, she unraveled her own story about meeting a male celebrity who naturally flirted with girls just like the boyfriend in the story. 

The model said, "I met him on a shooting site. Only about half an hour after we met each other, he suddenly grabbed my hand, and began massaging it for no reason. You know how, sometimes, the cameras are still rolling during breaks, right? He massaged my hand even when the cameras were rolling." 

She continued, "He would even speak to people while he massaged my hand; he didn't do it secretly. It looked like that was something natural to him. I didn't know how to respond to it. I felt lost." 

Joo Woo Jae playfully asked, "Was it Kian84 (a well-known webtoonist, also Han Hye Jin's close friend)?", which made Han Hye Jin raise her voice, "What? Kian84? No, no, no! It wasn't him!" 
Love Naggers
Love Naggers
Following that, Han Hye Jin carried on telling her story about the male celebrity, "I really don't know why he started massaging my hand, but it was definitely something that he did to flirt with me. He may not have done it on purpose though, because he is probably always flirty like that.", then laughingly added, "His hand massage was good though!" 

She added, "I've seen like two to three flirty male celebrities before, and they were all good-looking!" 

To this, Kim Sook said, "Oh, I would have loved it if he gave my shoulders a good massage." 

Han Hye Jin immediately got up and pretended to give a shoulder massage to Seo Jang Hoon, then told Kim Sook. 

"Look, Kim Sook. Does this look like I'm flirting with him? This is more like being nice to an elderly. But a hand massage...? That's totally a different thing!"

After witnessing Han Hye Jin giving a shoulder massage to Seo Jang Hoon, Kim Sook could not agree with Han Hye Jin more. 
Love Naggers
(Credit= KBS Love Naggers Season 3) 

(SBS Star) 
