[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Accompanied Her Friends to Confront a Phone Thief?

Entertainer Song Eun-i and singer Ok Joo Hyun recalled an episode from their past with actress Song Hye Kyo.On May 9, Ok Joo Hyun made a guest appearance on 'VIVO TV', a YouTube show hosted by Song Eun-i.Saying that they go way back, the friends became lost in old memories reminiscing about the time when the two and Song Hye Kyo were hanging out together.Ok Joo Hyun began to share a special memory she had with her pals."A long time ago, someone stole my cell phone at a broadcasting station.", she said."That day was hectic because there was an awards ceremony. One moment I realized that one of my two cell phones was missing. When I called, the person didn't answer and ultimately shut off the phone.""And later, I got a call from a random internet cafe, telling me to come pick up the phone.""So I went there and got it, but the model was different from mine. As I looked at the home screen, I noticed that the phone owner had placed a picture of one boy group on it.", she explained, revealing that the phone thief was a fan of a popular K-pop boy group at the time.Her suspicion grew stronger when she inspected the cell phone more attentively, she said.According to the singer, the owner of the phone transferred Ok Joo Hyun's whole contact list.She also claimed to have discovered the outgoing message which stated, "Ok Joo Hyun's phone had nothing on it. Let's take it from another star.""Eventually, I reached out to the phone thief and informed her that I will report her to the police and speak to the media about what she, the boy group's fan, had done. She begged me not to, saying that she couldn't bear putting their careers in jeopardy. So I told her if she came and see me in person I wouldn't press charges."Ok Joo Hyun says Song Eun-i and Song Hye Kyo accompanied her.Song Eun-i stated, "Song Hye Kyo and I thought that we shouldn't let you go alone. I mean, this person was so love-blinded that she snatched a celebrity's phone. It's outrageous. We were afraid she might hurt you."Fortunately, they all encountered the individual and accepted her apology, safely ending the incident.(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)