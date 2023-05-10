뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HAHA ♥ Byul's Son Dream Blurts Out, "Mom Regrets Marrying Dad Every Day"
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HAHA ♥ Byul's Son Dream Blurts Out, "Mom Regrets Marrying Dad Every Day"

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.10 11:17 View Count
[SBS Star] HAHA ♥ Byuls Son Dream Blurts Out, "Mom Regrets Marrying Dad Every Day"
The celebrity couple HAHA and Byul's first son Dream disclosed Byul's secret(?) on air.

On May 9 episode of ENA's television show 'Haha Bus', HAHA and Byul's family and actor Lee Yi Kyung were seen going on a trip together. 

On the way to their destination, Byul excitedly commented, "I heard that you're not really thinking about getting married at the moment, Yi Kyung. I wonder if your thoughts will change at all by the end of the trip with us." 

HAHA asked Lee Yi Kyung with curiosity, "A lot of people around you are married, aren't they? What do they say about marriage to you?" 

Lee Yi Kyung chuckled and answered, "They told me not to get married if I want to have fun with life. But do get married, if I want a happy life." 
Haha Bus
Then, both HAHA and Byul described how contented they are with their married life.

HAHA said, "Many ask me, 'In the event that there is a next life, will you remarry Byul?' I get asked this so often. But seriously, I will. I will marry Byul again."

He explained, "One of the biggest reasons is because of my children. If I don't marry Byul, I would never be able to have them, you know." 

Byul, too, shared that she is happy being married to HAHA by saying, "I have never regretted marrying HAHA. Not even once!" 
Haha Bus
Dream, who was quietly listening to their conversation in his seat at the back, claimed that his mother's words were not true though.  

"But it seemed like mom regrets marrying dad every day.", Dream stated as he laughed. 

Thankfully, HAHA nor Byul heard him, since they were sitting far from his seat; but Lee Yi Kyung heard him. 

Scared that HAHA and Byul would ask what Dream said, which contradicts to Byul's previous statement that she does not regret her marriage with HAHA, Lee Yi Kyung acted fast. 

Before HAHA and Byul could say anything, Lee Yi Kyung went, "Oh! Dream says he loves you, Byul." 
Haha Bus
Haha Bus
HAHA and Byul got married in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.

Then, they had a second son Soul in 2017, and first daughter Song in 2019. 

(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' Instagram, ENA Haha Bus) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.