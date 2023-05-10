뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Gives a Big Smile Meeting a Fan with an Interesting Connection
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Gives a Big Smile Meeting a Fan with an Interesting Connection

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.10 09:40
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Gives a Big Smile Meeting a Fan with an Interesting Connection
Actor Kim Woo Bin had a pleasant time with his longtime fan.

On May 8, Kim Woo Bin appeared on a YouTube channel, 'dingo story'.

He went to meet his longtime fan, a nurse named Yoo In-ah with 6 years of experience.

The video started with a letter from her friend of 20 years to Kim Woo Bin, requesting him to meet and cheer up the fatigued friend.

Kim Woo Bin knocked on Yoo In-ah's door disguised as a delivery man.

"Hello, In-ah.", he tenderly greeted the surprised fan.
Kim Woo Bin
They got in his car and drove away to go spend time together.

"I've watched your works countless times.", as the fan said, Kim Woo Bin shyly smiled and responded, "I'm really grateful."

A conversation with his longtime fan constantly put a smile on the actor's face.

And when his girlfriend, actress Shin Mina, was unexpectedly mentioned, he could not help but burst into laughter.

Telling Kim Woo Bin about the time when she participated in an audition, the fan confessed, "Actually, I dropped out of it as I reenacted one of Shin Mina's acting scenes."

The fan and the star both succumbed to the laughter as she spoke.

"What exactly was it?", Shin Mina's boyfriend curiously asked.

According to the fan, it was SBS' series 'My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho'.

She added, "Only Shin Mina can do that. I actually thought, 'This is so terrible.', as I performed.'"

Kim Woo Bin laughed so hard that he slumped into the driving wheel.

"How strange for us to have a connection like that?", as Yoo In-ah said, Kim Woo Bin nodded along.
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin earnestly listened to the fan as the conversation turned to her profession.

The fan admitted the weight she feels working in a department that is directly related to one's life and death.

"I've got to realize how much of an influence the nurses' every word and even breath have on the patients.", Kim Woo Bin opened up about the feelings he had when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

As his fan confessed how hard it is to find the right word to sympathize with patients, Kim Woo Bin shared one nurse's words that comforted him the most throughout his battle with the disease.

"She told me, 'My father used to be very sick but he is now healthy. Even healthier than before.' That was so nice to hear.", he revisited the experience to encourage the fan.

In the end, the actor gifted her with an air purifier and a warm hug, saying, "Always be well."

Yoo In-ah returned him the big grin as they said goodbye.
Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= '딩고 스토리 / dingo story' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
