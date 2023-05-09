[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Says His Friendship with Seo Eunkwang Is Strictly for Business

이미지 확대하기

Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB shared that his friendship with the group's leader Seo Eunkwang is strictly for business.On May 9 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Yook Sungjae, Seo Eunkwang and another BTOB member Lee Minhyuk made a guest appearance.Immediately after introducing themselves to the show's listeners, Seo Eunkwang expressed his love for Yook Sungjae, saying that he is Yook Sungjae's number one fan.When Lee Minhyuk heard this though, he was not able to simply let it pass; he felt the urge to comment on it.Shaking his head sideways, Lee Minhyuk said, "Eunkwang says that every time we're on air. Those are the only times he says things like that."Yook Sungjae agreed with him, stating, "Exactly! Well, our friendship is strictly for business anyway."As the host Kim Shin-young listened to their conversation, she revealed her own secret to going as many years as 11 years with the team of 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.It was somewhat similar to what BTOB seeks in their relationship, "We came this far without having a gathering for dinner, not even once. Everything about us is solely for business. It's like you guys. I... Guess...?", then she laughed.Then, she playfully advised them to keep their relationship tight exclusively at work, because that is the way they would last long with people they work together.At this point, Yook Sungjae came up with one fun relevant story.He revealed how he felt when he sat down for dinner with Seo Eunkwang recently, "Not too long ago, Eunkwang and I went out for a meal together during a break from our shooting. We went by ourselves, without our manager."He continued, "And you know what? I felt... Unbelievably awkward! It was awkward to the point that made me think, 'Was I always this awkward with Eunkwang?'"But it turned out Yook Sungjae was not alone at that time; Seo Eunkwang also disclosed his discomfort then.Seo Eunkwang quietly commented, "To be honest, I felt awkward with you as well. I didn't have much to talk about with you, so we just ate without talking at all."After that, Yook Sungjae complained about Seo Eunkwang forgetting to bring his card with him when he was the one that wanted to grab some food to fill their stomach prior to their next shooting.Seo Eunkwang could not say anything to this; he just awkwardly smiled.BTOB made debut in March 2012, the members said to be close friends, almost like a family, in real life.(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(SBS Star)