[SBS Star] TEEN TOP Leader C.A.P Is Under Criticism for Cursing During a Live Broadcast

On May 8, C.A.P made a live broadcast on his YouTube channel.
The viewers frowned as he kept smoking and swearing in front of the camera.
C.A.P appeared to be irritated when one fan chatted, "Please stop smoking and cursing."
"I noticed people writing on the chatting box asking me to stop smoking while broadcasting.", he stated.
"Well, it is annoying, and I'll explain why."
"Why do they come to my channel and say b*******? I wondered why these folks who have shown no interest in me would now do this to me. My hunch is that they are concerned that my attitude may affect TEEN TOP since I am a member of the group."
"If they were bothered by my words and actions, they would have at least discussed it six months ago.", he mentioned the time when he was dismissed from the army.
Repeating his stance that people are criticizing his attitude just because he is a TEEN TOP member, C.A.P made a shocking statement.
"It could be devastating news for you, but now I'm thinking, 'F***, should I just not make a comeback with the guys this time?'. My contract will expire in July anyway."
This comeback is special in many ways since it is the group's first comeback in three years and also a celebration of the group's 13th anniversary, July 10.
Their agency TOP MEDIA stated today that TEEN TOP's comeback will go forward as planned.
However, fans showed disappointment at the group leader's inappropriate language and behavior in front of the camera.
멋지다 민수야�� 항상 응원할게������#틴탑 #캡 #방민수 pic.twitter.com/fUhuOd0Ck6— ㅇ (@Kk8eJ) May 8, 2023
(SBS Star)