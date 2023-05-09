뉴스
[SBS Star] TEEN TOP Leader C.A.P Is Under Criticism for Cursing During a Live Broadcast
[SBS Star] TEEN TOP Leader C.A.P Is Under Criticism for Cursing During a Live Broadcast

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.09 16:41
[SBS Star] TEEN TOP Leader C.A.P Is Under Criticism for Cursing During a Live Broadcast
C.A.P, the leader/main rapper of K-pop boy group TEEN TOP used inappropriate language during a live broadcast.

On May 8, C.A.P made a live broadcast on his YouTube channel.

The viewers frowned as he kept smoking and swearing in front of the camera.

C.A.P appeared to be irritated when one fan chatted, "Please stop smoking and cursing."

"I noticed people writing on the chatting box asking me to stop smoking while broadcasting.", he stated.

"Well, it is annoying, and I'll explain why."
C.A.P
The rapper went on, "First of all, I despise the fact that people who didn't care about me or my channel are suddenly chiming in, all because TEEN TOP is having a comeback, and telling me s*** like I shouldn't do this and that."

"Why do they come to my channel and say b*******? I wondered why these folks who have shown no interest in me would now do this to me. My hunch is that they are concerned that my attitude may affect TEEN TOP since I am a member of the group."

"If they were bothered by my words and actions, they would have at least discussed it six months ago.", he mentioned the time when he was dismissed from the army.

Repeating his stance that people are criticizing his attitude just because he is a TEEN TOP member, C.A.P made a shocking statement.
 
"It could be devastating news for you, but now I'm thinking, 'F***, should I just not make a comeback with the guys this time?'. My contract will expire in July anyway."
C.A.P
On April 3, TEEN TOP officially confirmed their July comeback and is now known to be working on the album.

This comeback is special in many ways since it is the group's first comeback in three years and also a celebration of the group's 13th anniversary, July 10.

Their agency TOP MEDIA stated today that TEEN TOP's comeback will go forward as planned.

However, fans showed disappointment at the group leader's inappropriate language and behavior in front of the camera.
 
C.A.P
(Credit= '뱃보이' YouTube, 'bangminsu1992' Instagram, TOP MEDIA)

(SBS Star)
