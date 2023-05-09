[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Reveals She Wears a Gift from Taeyeon on Important Days

On May 6 episode tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', Kim So Yeon made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Kim So Yeon mentioned meeting one of the hosts Taeyeon on another television show 'Win Win' in the past.
Kim So Yeon said, "It was like 13 years ago. I had to dance during the show, but I was wearing a short skirt. So, I ran to Taeyeon to ask if she had a spare pair of inner pants. Being Girls' Generation, I thought to myself, 'She must have one with her!'"
She continued, "As I expected, she had one, and lend them to me without hesitating for a second. Thanks to Taeyeon, I completed the shooting, not having to worry at all when I had to get up and dance."
"I felt honored to receive a gift from her. At the end of the day, they're Taeyeon's inner pants. Ever since then, I've been wearing them on important days."
"They're like my lucky charm, I feel like they have good energy. Because... Whenever I wear them, they seemed to give me good energy.", she added with a shy smile.
When asked if she still has those inner pants at home, Kim So Yeon immediately went, "Of course, I do! It's been like 13 years, but I still have them, yes. There's excessive lint on them, but... They're still good to use."
Upon listening to Kim So Yeon's story, Taeyeon blushed and laughed with her head down on the desk, looking like she felt too shy to say anything about it.
(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)
(SBS Star)