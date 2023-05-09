[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Reveals She Wears a Gift from Taeyeon on Important Days

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim So Yeon revealed that she always puts on a gift from Tayeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation on important days.On May 6 episode tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', Kim So Yeon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kim So Yeon mentioned meeting one of the hosts Taeyeon on another television show 'Win Win' in the past.Kim So Yeon said, "It was like 13 years ago. I had to dance during the show, but I was wearing a short skirt. So, I ran to Taeyeon to ask if she had a spare pair of inner pants. Being Girls' Generation, I thought to myself, 'She must have one with her!'"She continued, "As I expected, she had one, and lend them to me without hesitating for a second. Thanks to Taeyeon, I completed the shooting, not having to worry at all when I had to get up and dance."Then, Kim So Yeon got those inner pants washed, and tried to give them back to Taeyeon, but she told her that she could just keep them―they ended up being a gift to her."I felt honored to receive a gift from her. At the end of the day, they're Taeyeon's inner pants. Ever since then, I've been wearing them on important days.""They're like my lucky charm, I feel like they have good energy. Because... Whenever I wear them, they seemed to give me good energy.", she added with a shy smile.When asked if she still has those inner pants at home, Kim So Yeon immediately went, "Of course, I do! It's been like 13 years, but I still have them, yes. There's excessive lint on them, but... They're still good to use."Upon listening to Kim So Yeon's story, Taeyeon blushed and laughed with her head down on the desk, looking like she felt too shy to say anything about it.Fans' responses included, "That's one cute story!", "This story made me smile.", "What an unexpected connection between the two!" and so on.(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)